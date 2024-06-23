Rapper Julio Foolio Shot Dead at 26 and Three Others Injured During Birthday 'Ambush' in Florida

Foolio shared several videos and stories with his Instagram followers throughout the night, documenting the birthday celebration.

In one story, he brought up the cops showing up and shutting down the party at the AirBNB. However, the party continued late into the night at another location.

Just hours before he was killed, Foolio shared a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he expressed how excited he was to see where another year would take him.

"God, thank you for allowing me to see another Year & To celebrate another birthday," he wrote on X. "Appreciate all the birthday wishes so far."

