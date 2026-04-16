EXCLUSIVE: Too Cool For School – Radar Names the Celebs Who Refused to Let Failure to Land High School Diploma Stop Them From Grabbing Success

Jeremy Allen White

The Bear star Jeremy Allen White recently shared a sweet surprise he received from an old teacher who joined him for the NYC premiere of Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere.

"I wasn't a good student because I didn't go to school enough," he said of his time at the city's Professional Performing Arts School, explaining that he never graduated. After the film, his teacher presented him with a gift, he said.

"I was like, 'Ah, you don't have to do this, this is crazy, what are you giving me a gift for?' And I open it up, and it is my high school diploma. So ... at 34 years old, I graduated high school!"

Nicole Kidman

"I didn't finish year 11," 58-year-old Nicole Kidman admitted of her failure to graduate from North Sydney Girls' High School. A shy teen, she sought refuge at the Australian Theater for Young People, where she was encouraged to try acting full-time.

By 16, she was cast in her first film, Bush Christmas, followed by a role on the Aussie TV series Five Mile Creek.