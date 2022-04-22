Prosecutors Claim Orsolya Gaal Let Her Ex-Handyman Lover Into Her Home Before Throat Slashing

Assistant District Attorney Josh Garland appeared in court during Bonola’s arraignment where he claimed, "The defendant and victim were known to each other. The defendant went to the victim’s residence between 12 a.m. and 4 a.m. … to engage her in a verbal dispute."

"Because she knew him, she let him into the house. He then engaged her in a verbal dispute and unfortunately she had to ask him to leave multiple times," Garland continued. "[Bonola] refused to leave and the incident [escalated] with the unfortunate stabbing of the victim over 50 times."

Garland continued to detail how Gaal's former lover allegedly dragged her lifeless body towards a park after stuffing the corpse into one of Gaal's son's hockey bags.