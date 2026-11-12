Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Queen Elizabeth II
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Secret Location of Queen's Jewelry Hoard Revealed

Photo of Queen Elizabeth II
Source: MEGA

The secret location of the Queen's valuable jewelry hoard has been revealed.

Nov. 12 2026, Published 10:05 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Queen Elizabeth II's extraordinary collection of priceless tiaras and jewels has been kept in a surprisingly ordinary hiding place – with one royal commentator revealing that some of the monarchy's most treasured possessions are stored in labeled wardrobes rather than underground vaults.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the late monarch, who died at age 96 in September 2022, accumulated and inherited an extensive collection of historic jewelry during her 70-year reign.

Article continues below advertisement

Queen Elizabeth's Secret Tiara Storage Revealed

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Queen Elizabeth II
Source: MEGA

Queen Elizabeth stored priceless tiaras in labeled wardrobes.

Now royal journalist Emily Andrews has disclosed the tiaras worn by senior royal women have been housed in large wardrobes at Windsor Castle and Buckingham Palace, with individual shelves designated for different family members.

Speaking on the Catching Up with the Royals podcast, Andrews explained the arrangements were considerably less elaborate than she had previously imagined.

She noted: "I had always assumed they were deep underground in some dungeon lair."

However, Andrews revealed the late Queen's jewelry was organized according to which royal family member regularly wore particular pieces.

She added: "So, for instance, Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge, always wears the Lover's Knot tiara, and that's on her shelf that's labeled 'Duchess of Cambridge.' For Camilla, the [former] Duchess of Cornwall, the tiaras that she wore were on her shelf."

A palace source told us: "There was something wonderfully characteristic of Elizabeth about the whole arrangement. These were extraordinary pieces of jewelry, some with histories stretching back generations, yet the system for organizing them was almost comically ordinary.

"She was never somebody who needed unnecessary fuss or elaborate ceremony behind closed doors. The idea of having tiaras arranged on shelves with people's names attached would have appealed to her practical nature. To the outside world, they were priceless royal treasures, but within the family, they were also pieces of jewelry that needed to be kept organized and ready to wear."

Article continues below advertisement

Princess Catherine's Iconic Lover's Knot Tiara

Split photos of Princesses Diana and Catherine
Source: MEGA

Princesses Diana and Catherine wore the Lover's Knot tiara at formal occasions.

Among the most recognizable of the treasures is the Queen Mary Lover's Knot tiara, a diamond-and-pearl creation that has become closely associated with Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44.

The tiara was previously worn by Diana, Princess of Wales, who died aged 36 in 1997, and has become one of Catherine's most distinctive accessories at formal royal occasions.

Queen Camilla, 79, has also worn historic royal tiaras previously associated with Elizabeth, reflecting the tradition of passing ceremonial jewelry between generations.

Andrews' account describes arrangements during Elizabeth's lifetime rather than confirming the present whereabouts or security arrangements of individual pieces.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside the Royal Jewelry Collection

Photo of Orb and Sceptre
Source: MEGA

The collection includes inherited, gifted, and commissioned jewelry.

The royal collection includes jewelry inherited, gifted, and commissioned, with some pieces reserved for state occasions and others regularly loaned to senior family members.

Britain's Crown Jewels have symbolized royal power for almost 1,000 years, with their origins stretching back to the medieval monarchy.

The original collection was largely destroyed in 1649 following the execution of King Charles I, when Parliament ordered precious metals melted down and gemstones sold. Following the restoration of the monarchy, Charles II commissioned replacement regalia for his coronation in 1661.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Jennifer Lawrence discusses her plans for cosmetic surgery, sharing details about her intentions.

EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Plans for Cosmetic Surgery

Presley Gerber's time in rehab draws renewed attention and unanswered questions following his death.

EXCLUSIVE: Presley Gerber's Rehab Stay Raises Fresh Questions After Death

Crown Jewels' Extraordinary History and Value

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of The Imperial State Crown
Source: MEGA

The Imperial State Crown contains 2,868 diamonds.

Among the surviving medieval treasures is the 12th-century Coronation Spoon. The collection survived an audacious theft attempt by Colonel Thomas Blood in 1671 and has remained at the Tower of London for centuries.

Today, it comprises more than 100 objects containing over 23,000 gemstones, including the spectacular Cullinan diamonds and the controversial Koh-i-Noor. The Imperial State Crown, created in 1937, contains 2,868 diamonds.

Held in trust by the monarch for the nation, the jewels remain central to coronations and state ceremonies, including King Charles III's crowning in 2023

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.