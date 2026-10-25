EXCLUSIVE: Behind the Queen Elizabeth Secret That Stunned the Royal Family

The extraordinary scene showed the Queen meeting Craig's 007 at Buckingham Palace before apparently parachuting into the stadium.

Her grandson Peter Phillips, 48, has now revealed in a recent BBC documentary marking what would have been Elizabeth's 100th birthday the royal family knew nothing about her involvement.

Phillips recalled the family's astonishment when they realized the woman appearing alongside Bond was their grandmother rather than an actress impersonating her.

He said: "When the clip first started, we were like, 'I wonder who they've got playing the Queen?' And then she turned around. And we were like, 'wow.' It was sheer amazement. That was one of the best-kept secrets, because literally nobody knew."

The revelation features in a BBC tribute exploring Elizabeth's remarkable reign through previously unseen footage and interviews with relatives, politicians and celebrities.