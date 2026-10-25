EXCLUSIVE: Behind the Queen Elizabeth Secret That Stunned the Royal Family
Oct. 25 2026, Published 12:00 p.m. ET
Queen Elizabeth II stunned even her closest relatives by secretly filming a James Bond stunt for the 2012 London Olympics, leaving her family speechless when they discovered she had become an unlikely action star, RadarOnline.com can now reveal.
The late monarch, who died aged 96 in September 2022, famously appeared alongside Daniel Craig, 58, in a specially filmed sequence for the Olympic opening ceremony.
Queen Elizabeth's James Bond Secret Left Royals Stunned
The extraordinary scene showed the Queen meeting Craig's 007 at Buckingham Palace before apparently parachuting into the stadium.
Her grandson Peter Phillips, 48, has now revealed in a recent BBC documentary marking what would have been Elizabeth's 100th birthday the royal family knew nothing about her involvement.
Phillips recalled the family's astonishment when they realized the woman appearing alongside Bond was their grandmother rather than an actress impersonating her.
He said: "When the clip first started, we were like, 'I wonder who they've got playing the Queen?' And then she turned around. And we were like, 'wow.' It was sheer amazement. That was one of the best-kept secrets, because literally nobody knew."
The revelation features in a BBC tribute exploring Elizabeth's remarkable reign through previously unseen footage and interviews with relatives, politicians and celebrities.
Queen Camilla and Barack Obama Pay Moving Tributes
Queen Camilla, 79, also appears in the film to praise her mother-in-law's unwavering commitment to public service, recalling how she joined the Auxiliary Territorial Service during the Second World War.
She said: "I think duty has overridden everything. I don't think I've ever seen anybody have a sense of duty like she had."
Former US president Barack Obama, 65, also remembers the monarch's humanity, describing her distinctive combination of responsibility, kindness and humor.
Former prime minister Tony Blair, 73, offers another tribute to the woman who guided Britain through seven decades of extraordinary change.
He said: "She was not a queen, but the queen. I don't think we'll see her like again."
Oscar-winning actress Helen Mirren, 81, who portrayed Elizabeth in the 2006 film The Queen, recalls studying childhood footage to understand the monarch's extraordinary composure.
Mirren believed Elizabeth's sense of duty became particularly evident when her father, King George VI, died in 1952, forcing her to return from an overseas tour.
Princess Diana's Death and Prince Philip's Funeral Revisited
The documentary also revisits the monarchy's greatest controversies, including the public anger following Princess Diana's death in 1997.
BBC presenter Kirsty Young, 57, remembers the frustration surrounding Elizabeth's decision to remain at Balmoral rather than immediately return to London.
Blair recalled intense discussions about balancing the monarchy's responsibilities with the grieving family's needs.
Phillips also reflects on his grandmother's isolation during Prince Philip's funeral in 2021, when coronavirus restrictions meant she sat alone.
He remembers wanting to "give her a hug" as he watched her mourn her husband of 73 years.
Rare Royal Family Footage Reveals Queen's Private Side
Broadcaster David Attenborough, 100, meanwhile, recalls discussions about making the monarchy more accessible through the groundbreaking 1969 documentary Royal Family.
The production attracted more than 30 million British viewers but was subsequently withdrawn from circulation after Elizabeth reportedly regretted exposing her family's private life.
The BBC tribute includes rare footage from the production, showing Philip cooking sausages while Elizabeth laughs and jokes with her children.
Elizabeth's extraordinary 70-year reign made her a symbol of stability, duty and national unity through decades of profound change.
Britain's longest-serving monarch navigated political upheaval, family scandals and personal tragedy while maintaining public affection.
Her death in 2022, at age 96, marked the end of a historic era.