Queen Elizabeth Spotted Horseback Riding After Claiming 'Mobility Issues' As Health Fears Continue To Mount
Queen Elizabeth was spotted riding her horse around Windsor Castle this week, marking the first time she has been seen horseback riding in more than nine months, Radar has learned.
The surprising sighting comes months after the 96-year-old monarch was told to quit riding over serious concerns regarding her health. The sighting also comes following “mobility issues” that forced the Queen to cancel a slew of public and private events.
“The Queen has enjoyed being on her horse again,” one of the Queen’s closest confidantes recently shared regarding her horseback riding. “Riding again is a wonderful sign after those worries about her health. To do so at 96 is pretty remarkable.”
“The Queen had missed her riding over these nine months,” Elizabeth’s pal continued. “She had been able to whizz around the castle’s Quadrangle in her golf buggy to walk her corgis.”
Stephen Cottrell, the Archbishop of York, also expressed his excitement and happiness to hear that Her Majesty is back in the saddle following several recent health scares.
“We are so glad you are still in the saddle and we are all glad there is still more to come,” the Archbishop of York said during a recent thanksgiving service attended by the Queen.
“So thank you for staying the course,” he added.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the Queen’s health worries and “mobility issues” forced her to postpone or cancel upwards of seven separate appearances over just six months.
Days ago, she was forced to bail on her appearance at the annual Royal Ascot horse racing event – a cancellation that came as a serious surprise due to Elizabeth’s love and affinity for horses.
"I have been most grateful for the continued kindness shown to me by the racing community,” Queen Elizabeth said in a statement issued by Buckingham Palace on her behalf.
"I hope you all have an enjoyable and memorable time, and I wish connections of the horses running this week the very best of luck,” Her Majesty added, confirming she would not be making the cherished event.
Before the Royal Ascot, the Queen was also forced to cancel events in connection to her Platinum Jubilee – a four-day celebration commemorating her 70-years on the throne.
Elizabeth also didn't attend the State Opening of Parliament in May, marking the third time in more than 50 years that she was forced to miss the annual event.
Buckingham Palace issued yet another statement at the time, explaining that Elizabeth "continue[d] to experience episodic mobility problems” at the time and therefore “reluctantly” agreed with her doctors to skip the event.
Beyond health concerns and mobility issues, the Queen has also been plagued by a number of scandals within her own family – something focused on at length in the new blockbuster podcast The Firm: Blood, Lies, and Royal Succession.
In the second episode of the podcast, “Elizabeth: The Virgin Queen,” the hosts explore how Queen Elizabeth maneuvered and handled the numerous scandals that haunted the royal family from when she first became queen at 27 years old to some of the most recent scandals, such as sexual assault allegations against Prince Andrew. Listen to it below.