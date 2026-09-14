EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla 'Demanding King Charles Choose Between Her and Prince Harry'

Homesick Harry and wife Markle recently left California and hightailed back to his homeland for what's been characterized as an extended stay.

Insiders said the arrangement won't affect the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's chosen status as nonworking members of the royal family – with some sources believing former Suits star Markle has already been offered a lucrative acting gig in the U.K.

The Sussexes have reportedly chosen a non-royal residence outside of London, and their two kids, who've been raised in Montecito, Calif., are attending nearby schools – despite Harry's concerns over security in the U.K.

Sentimental Charles is said to be overjoyed about the prospect of more time with his second-born son, American daughter-in-law and youngest grandchildren – Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5 – who've lived thousands of miles away with their parents in the U.S.

However, sources said Camilla – Charles' longtime mistress who eventually married the then-Prince of Wales in 2005 – is furious over her stepson and his spouse weaseling their way back into the monarch's good graces.