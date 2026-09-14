EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla 'Demanding King Charles Choose Between Her and Prince Harry'
Sept. 14 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Queen Camilla flew into a drunken rage after learning hubby King Charles was welcoming son Prince Harry and his family back to Britain with open arms, according to sources who said Her Royal Highness attacked the cancer-stricken monarch with a booze-soaked ultimatum: It's him or me, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"Harry and Meghan [Markle]'s return to the U.K. has caused total chaos within the Firm," a royal insider said.
Camilla 'Furious' Over Harry and Meghan's Royal Reconciliation
Homesick Harry and wife Markle recently left California and hightailed back to his homeland for what's been characterized as an extended stay.
Insiders said the arrangement won't affect the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's chosen status as nonworking members of the royal family – with some sources believing former Suits star Markle has already been offered a lucrative acting gig in the U.K.
The Sussexes have reportedly chosen a non-royal residence outside of London, and their two kids, who've been raised in Montecito, Calif., are attending nearby schools – despite Harry's concerns over security in the U.K.
Sentimental Charles is said to be overjoyed about the prospect of more time with his second-born son, American daughter-in-law and youngest grandchildren – Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5 – who've lived thousands of miles away with their parents in the U.S.
However, sources said Camilla – Charles' longtime mistress who eventually married the then-Prince of Wales in 2005 – is furious over her stepson and his spouse weaseling their way back into the monarch's good graces.
Camilla 'Issues Ultimatum' as Charles Faces Choice Between Wife and Son
Courtiers dish the queen's hackles are still up after Harry trashed her in his 2023 book, Spare, describing her as "dangerous" and claiming she leaked stories to the press to polish her own tarnished image.
The royal insider said: "It makes her sick to her stomach that Harry and Meghan are now waltzing back as though nothing had ever happened, even after the misery they put everyone through and especially her. She'll never forgive the awful things Harry said about her, and as far as she's concerned, Meghan is dangerous and a toxic influence who's cast a poisonous spell on Harry to serve her own gain.
"She's in no mood to sit back and let this happen without a fight. That's why she issued [the] ultimatum – it's either Harry or her. It's left His Majesty in an awful position. Now he has to choose between his wife and son."
William Sides With Camilla as Charles Secretly Tries to Heal Harry Rift
Palace sources said in the face of Camilla's unseemly tantrum, Charles is pledging to stand by the woman he married nearly eight years after the death of Princess Diana – his ex-wife and mother of Harry and heir to the throne Prince William – while secretly striving to mend his fractured family bonds.
Insiders said as Camilla seethes with rage, she has an unlikely ally in unforgiving stepson William, who is said to still be steamed over the Sussexes' bridge-burning interviews trashing the royal family and his sibling's scathing comments in Spare.
Sources suspect William remains irate over the Sussexes' loose lips darkening the final days of his and Harry's late grandparents, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, and how his brother painted him as a petty hothead in Spare and claimed the future king's wife, Princess Kate, made Markle cry.
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield recently told Page Six that William's circle believes "money and inheritance are part of the calculation" leading to the Sussexes' homecoming as the sickly 77-year-old king's days are numbered.
Harry and Meghan's U.K. Return Sparks Suspicions Over Money and Royal Influence
"There is a suspicion within Prince William's orbit that Harry and Meghan understand the clock is ticking and want to re-establish their position, influence and proximity to the monarchy while Charles is still king," Schofield said.
Another insider said: "I think the move has to do with money. Harry and Meghan are in a weird spot right now financially because they want to live a lavish lifestyle and all their projects, like Netflix and Spotify, are not working out.
"Obviously, the king is sick. Time is of the essence, and Harry feels that if he's around Charles more, it will give him more leverage when William becomes king. Harry wants to put in the face time and get that recognition with the king before he dies."