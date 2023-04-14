Queen Camilla Pulling Rank On Princess Kate Middleton Ahead Of Coronation: Sources
Camilla is salivating over her impending coronation as queen alongside husband King Charles III, and she's already warning rival Princess Kate to show her more respect — or else, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"It's been this elephant in the room for so many years, since Camilla feels Kate merely tolerates her," an insider spilled. "But things are about to get VERY different. That means Kate — and everyone else in the royal household for that matter — needs to fall in line or incur her wrath!"
According to tipsters, Camilla, 75, is intent on cementing her status and demanding stepdaughter-in-law Kate — the fashionable wife of future monarch William — indulge her every whim.
Sources blab Charles' one-time mistress — who played no small role in the destruction of his doomed first marriage to Princess Diana, the later mother of Princes William and Harry — is eager to reap the benefits of her new position.
"Camilla is taking full advantage by attending all the key meetings while ensuring she's thoroughly debriefed on those she can't attend," dished the insider.
"Nothing gets done without her knowledge or consent — and that's how it's going to stay for the term," the source warned.
While Kate, 41, has a reputation for being non-combative, spies said the Princess of Wales is peeved by the way her monster-in-law is throwing her weight around.
- Move Over, William & Kate! Queen Consort Camilla 'Icing Out' Charles' Family To Make Room For Her Own: Sources
- 'Turned Into Coronationzilla': Camilla's Diva Antics Upsetting King Charles Ahead Of Ceremony, Feels Harry & Meghan Don't Deserve 'Privilege' Of Attending
- 'She Expects To Be Heard': Queen Camilla's Feud With Kate Middleton Reaching A Boiling Point As Royal Wives Butt Heads Before King Charles' Coronation, Sources Claim
The insider insisted the dutiful princess will be supportive when it comes to following the decrees of William's dad — but she won't let herself be cowed by Camilla.
The mole pointed out that Kate is no pushover — as she's proven by locking horns with Harry's American-born wife, Meghan Markle.
As RadarOnline.com readers know, the Duchess of Sussex, 41, and her starry-eyed husband, 38, ditched royal duties in 2020 to chase Hollywood dollars in California. But insiders say the former Suits star is still keeping tabs on Buckingham Palace — and sees Kate's difficult position as her big break.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
"Meghan would never admit it, but it must give her a tremendous amount of satisfaction that Camilla has the upper hand," confided the source.
RadarOnline.com revealed that Harry is attending his father and stepmothers' May 6 coronation, but Meghan is staying behind in California with their two children.