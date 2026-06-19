EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla Puts 'Absolute Ban' on Reunion Meeting With Meghan Markle As Duchess 'Plans to Beg Her For an Audience' During Summer UK Visit With Harry

Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, the couple have built a new life in Montecito, California, with their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four. But amid continuing scrutiny of their commercial ventures and persistent speculation about their strained relationship with the monarchy, sources said Markle has been exploring ways to reopen lines of communication with senior royals.

According to insiders, that effort is now focusing on Camilla, 78, who Markle is thought to view as one of the most influential figures within The Firm.

A source close to the Sussexes told us: "Meghan has come to the conclusion that staying locked in the same cycle of resentment and silence isn't benefiting anyone.

"She realizes there are still members of the Royal Family who question her intentions and may never fully trust her again, but her feeling is that waiting for the other side to make the first move could mean nothing ever changes. She's increasingly convinced that if there's going to be any chance of repairing relationships, somebody has to be prepared to take a risk and open the door."