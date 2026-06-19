EXCLUSIVE: Queen Camilla Puts 'Absolute Ban' on Reunion Meeting With Meghan Markle As Duchess 'Plans to Beg Her For an Audience' During Summer UK Visit With Harry
June 19 2026, Updated 7:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be considering a fresh attempt to mend relations with the Royal Family during a possible summer visit to Britain with Prince Harry – but sources told RadarOnline.com Queen Camilla has "zero interest" in facilitating a high-profile reconciliation and has already slapped a ban on any formal reunion meeting with either of the Sussexes.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, has not returned to the UK since attending Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in September 2022 alongside her husband Harry, 41.
Meghan's New Plan To Reconnect
Since stepping back from royal duties in 2020, the couple have built a new life in Montecito, California, with their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four. But amid continuing scrutiny of their commercial ventures and persistent speculation about their strained relationship with the monarchy, sources said Markle has been exploring ways to reopen lines of communication with senior royals.
According to insiders, that effort is now focusing on Camilla, 78, who Markle is thought to view as one of the most influential figures within The Firm.
A source close to the Sussexes told us: "Meghan has come to the conclusion that staying locked in the same cycle of resentment and silence isn't benefiting anyone.
"She realizes there are still members of the Royal Family who question her intentions and may never fully trust her again, but her feeling is that waiting for the other side to make the first move could mean nothing ever changes. She's increasingly convinced that if there's going to be any chance of repairing relationships, somebody has to be prepared to take a risk and open the door."
Why Camilla Is Her Focus
The source added: "Approaching Camilla wasn't the obvious choice, and Meghan is fully aware of that. But she believes that because there has been so much distance between them, there may actually be an opportunity to start with a clean slate.
"Her thinking is that a respectful, direct approach like sending a letter ahead of her UK visit could go a long way toward breaking down some of the assumptions and negative perceptions that have built up over the years."
But a royal insider stressed the proposal has been met with little enthusiasm inside palace circles.
The source said: "There is a feeling among some royal aides that Camilla has zero appetite for becoming the focal point of another Sussex reconciliation effort. The view is that she has spent years helping stabilize the institution and does not want to be drawn into fresh drama."
Another source said any request from Markle for a private audience from her would face significant resistance.
Palace Resistance Grows Stronger
They added: "People close to Camilla believe she has earned the right to avoid situations that could create further tensions. If Meghan is hoping for a breakthrough meeting, there are those who think she will find the door firmly closed."
According to sources, Markle believes she shares common ground with Camilla through their support for causes affecting women and survivors of abuse.
One insider said: "Meghan has spent a lot of time looking at the causes Camilla has championed in recent years and one issue that genuinely stood out to her was the Queen's commitment to raising awareness around domestic abuse and supporting survivors.
"It's something Meghan feels a personal connection to because advocacy for women and girls has been a major part of her own public work for many years."
The insider added: "Meghan is very conscious that any attempt to rebuild trust would be doomed from the outset if it appeared calculated or performative. She has no interest in creating a publicity moment or orchestrating some grand public display of unity."
Another royal source suggested Markle has become increasingly realistic about repairing other family relationships.
The source said: "In Meghan's view, Camilla occupies a very important position within the family structure and holds considerable influence behind the scenes.
"She recognizes that anyone serious about easing tensions with the monarchy cannot ignore that fact. Whether people like it or not, Camilla is one of the key figures whose opinion carries weight, and Meghan believes acknowledging that reality is simply being realistic."