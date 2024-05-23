Space War: Putin Launches Terrifying Satellite-Killer Weapon into Space; Tracking U.S. Tech in Orbit, Pentagon Fears
Vladimir Putin launched a new terrifying weapon into space that has the capability of shooting down other satellites, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The Pentagon raised alarm over the Russian despot's latest weapon, which was launched into the "same orbit" as a U.S. satellite — and is likely already tracking it.
The Russian counter-space weapon, believed to be Cosmos-2576, was launched from Plesetsk Cosmodrome on May 16 using a Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket. According to the Sun, an unofficial Russian source described the object as a "secret military device."
The "secret military device" is now in the same orbit as U.S. satellite USA 314, which is being monitored by the US National Reconnaissance Office.
While the Russian object was initially reported as a satellite, U.S. officials have now warned it could have more sinister capabilities. Government officials believe the object could potentially be used as a counter-space weapon to target other satellites.
"Russia launched a satellite into low Earth orbit that we assess is likely a counter space weapon," said Pentagon spokesperson Brig Gen. Pat Ryder.
"It was deployed into the same orbit as a US government satellite and assessments further indicate characteristics resembling previously deployed counter space payloads from 2019 and 2022," Ryder explained.
"We will continue to monitor the situation," Ryder continued before noting, "We have a responsibility to be ready to protect and defend the space domain and ensure continuous and uninterrupted support to the joint and combined force."
Russia's Roskosmos state space agency claimed the launch of the object was done "in the interests of the defense ministry of the Russian Federation."
Another U.S. official told CNN that the government had been anticipating the object's launch for several weeks. It's currently being closely monitored by both the North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command.
The launch follows previous warnings from U.S. intelligence chiefs, who claimed in February that Russia was planning to use nuclear warfare in space.
The move could be used to destroy satellites, causing a "grave" security threat worldwide.
Other military experts have long speculated that Putin would be brazen enough to make a "suicidal" decision to deploy nuclear weapons if he felt his power was being threatened by the West amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.