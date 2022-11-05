Prosecutors Will Not Release Surveillance Footage Of Vicious Paul Pelosi Attack

"Mr. Pelosi opened the door, they were both holding a hammer and the police observed Mr. [David] DePape pull that hammer away and then strike Mr. Pelosi," District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said in a statement on Thursday, November 3.

"That is the most that we're going to say at this point," she continued. "Our job is not to try this case in the public or in the press. It's to try it in a courtroom."