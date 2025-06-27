EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: 'Proof' RFK Was CIA Spy — We Expose Classified Files on Mafia Hitmen, Poisoned Ice Cubes and Castro Assassination Plot

America’s spy agency was forced to come clean under direct orders from Trump to release all documents of Kennedy’s June 5, 1968, assassination at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.

Sources say clear signs of a cover-up are right there in the damning dossier, which includes the results of a psychological profile of Sirhan B. Sirhan that insists the 81-year-old gunman now serving life for slaying the beloved senator could NOT have been part of a conspiracy.

"Under no circumstances would we have predicted that (Sirhan) was 'capable' of doing what he did," reads the personality assessment.

"Obviously, we cannot see him as part of a conspiracy. “... it is very unlikely … that he could have effectively acted under precise instructions."