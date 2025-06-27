EXCLUSIVE INVESTIGATION: 'Proof' RFK Was CIA Spy — We Expose Classified Files on Mafia Hitmen, Poisoned Ice Cubes and Castro Assassination Plot
Robert F Kennedy's links to the CIA have been exposed in classified files ordered to be made available by President Trump.
RadarOnline.com can reveal after nearly six decades of silence, the CIA has finally released almost 1,500 pages of top-secret documents, proving the U.S. government covered up a conspiracy to assassinate RFK, sources claim.
Trump Ordered Release Of Files
America’s spy agency was forced to come clean under direct orders from Trump to release all documents of Kennedy’s June 5, 1968, assassination at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles.
Sources say clear signs of a cover-up are right there in the damning dossier, which includes the results of a psychological profile of Sirhan B. Sirhan that insists the 81-year-old gunman now serving life for slaying the beloved senator could NOT have been part of a conspiracy.
"Under no circumstances would we have predicted that (Sirhan) was 'capable' of doing what he did," reads the personality assessment.
"Obviously, we cannot see him as part of a conspiracy. “... it is very unlikely … that he could have effectively acted under precise instructions."
Murder Cover-Up
Sources say that the profile, conducted just one month after the heavily scrutinized shooting, was clearly intended to cover the tracks of those in government who conspired to kill the Democratic presidential frontrunner, while throwing investigators from the LAPD off the scent of a plot.
"The assessment reads like a total misdirection intended to satisfy local police's suspicions that others may have been involved,” says Leon Wagener, a presidential historian who has devoted years to studying RFK’s murder.
“The CIA wanted the investigation to begin and end with Sirhan.”
Ironically, long before Bobby became the target of a CIA deep-state murder plot, he aided the agency in voluntarily debriefing it after a 1955 tour of the Soviet Union, shows one document released among the 1,500.
Failed Plot To Poison Castro
Also featured in the CIA file dump is a mind-blowing document detailing how the rogue agency unsuccessfully sought to poison Cuban leader Fidel Castro in 1960 and 1961, and worked with a "high-ranking" Mafia figure in Las Vegas who "controlled all of the ice-making machines on the Strip."
As previously reported, speculation has long persisted that RFK was killed as part of a conspiracy intended to keep him from ascending to the White House.
Sources say that his potential election terrified bureaucrats who were convinced he would reopen the investigation into his brother John’s assassination five years earlier and uncover the agency's alleged involvement in the murder of America's 35th president.
“The CIA, or a cabal within it, would stop at nothing to keep Bobby from winning,” says Wagener.
“They were afraid he would not only dismantle the entire agency, but reveal its involvement in the tragedy that occurred in Dallas in 1963."