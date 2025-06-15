According to the CIA, the latest batch consists of 54 documents, shedding light not only on the assassination but also revealing RFK’s patriotic connections with the agency during his travels abroad, particularly in the former Soviet Union . In a statement released alongside the documents, the CIA asserted: "The records reveal for the first time that Senator Kennedy shared his experiences traveling to the former Soviet Union with CIA, reflecting his patriotic commitment to serving his country."

The documents were made public under an executive order from President Donald Trump , which called for the declassification of materials linked to high-profile assassinations that have intrigued the public over decades.

Written on May 18, 1968, just weeks before he would infamously take Kennedy's life, the note is a disturbing litany of intent. It read, “R.F.K. must die, RFK must be killed, Robert F. Kennedy must be assassinated”, over and over again.

The assassination unfolded on June 5, 1968, when Sirhan, just 24, shot Kennedy multiple times as the senator exited the ballroom of the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles, marking a tragic chapter in U.S. history. Sirhan, who admitted to the murder, claimed that his motivations stemmed from RFK's pro-Israel stance during the 1967 Six-Day War. Yet, his conflicting statements have only fueled wild conspiracy theories regarding the assassination. Ultimately found guilty of first-degree murder, Sirhan was initially sentenced to death, which was later commuted to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Now 81, he has sought parole no fewer than 17 times over the past 56 years, with his most recent attempt occurring in August 2024.

The release of this handwritten note has reignited debates about the true nature of that fateful day. Sirhan’s attorney, Lawrence Teester, insists that his client was hypnotized and framed, using the note as evidence of Sirhan's compromised state of mind.