EXCLUSIVE: Why Princess Margaret's Rosebud Engagement Ring From Man She 'Didn't Really Want to Marry at All' Is Still So Special
Dec. 12 2025, Published 2:01 p.m. ET
Princess Margaret's stunning engagement ring – a rosebud-shaped ruby and diamond piece – carries both personal and historical significance and RadarOnline.com can reveal how it reflects the late royal's unconventional style and free spirit.
The bling, gifted to the royal by photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones in October 1959, now belongs to Margaret's granddaughter, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, 23, who inherited it on her 21st birthday.
An Unconventional Proposal
Margaret, who died in February 2002, is the younger sister of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and is said to have "not really wanted to marry at all" before Antony proposed.
But her engagement came after Margaret received a letter from her former fiancé, Peter Townsend, informing her he intended to marry someone else.
She said afterwards: "I didn't really want to marry at all. (But) why did I? Because he asked me! Really, though, he was such a nice person in those days. In a way he introduced me to a new world."
The couple publicly announced their engagement in February 1960, unveiling the unique ruby-and-diamond ring that has become seen as one of the most special and unique royal treasures.
The Rosebud Design
Few photographs exist of the piece, but sources tell us the ruby sits at the center, flanked by diamonds, forming a rosebud shape as a nod to Margaret's middle name, Rose.
Jewelry experts note the design was unusual for its time, with colored stones rarely chosen over traditional diamonds for royal engagement rings.
The ring's personal symbolism also extends to Margaret's descendants – Lady Margarita, daughter of David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon, wears it to events she feels her grandmother would have valued, including King Charles' coronation in 2023 at Westminster Abbey.
A Daring, Distinctive Legacy
A source familiar with the family explained: "The ring reflects Margaret's character, not just her taste.
"She was lively and daring in her style, which is evident in her choice of a floral ruby rather than a traditional diamond."
Margarita, a jewelry designer herself, said: "The fact that it shares our name made it feel very magical. I wear it to things I think she would want to be there for."
She also reflected on Margaret's taste, saying: "(She) would happily buy jewellery on the beach and wear it to fabulous state occasions. She would always buy costume jewellery, which is interesting – that way she could be big and bold. She wasn't precious.
"And she was definitely a big earring woman."
Precedent for Colored Stones
The engagement ring joins a small but notable list of royal rings featuring colored stones.
Princess Diana's iconic 12-carat blue sapphire ring, inherited by Prince William and which he used to propose to Kate Middleton, remains the most famous example.
Princess Eugenie's pink-orange sapphire engagement ring is perhaps the closest modern parallel to Margaret's rosebud design.
A royal jewelry historian said: "Margaret's ring is notable for its playful design and meaningful symbolism. It shows that royal jewelry can be personal and distinctive, highlighting the wearer's personality rather than merely following tradition."
Margaret and Antony had two children before their 1978 divorce – David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon and Lady Sarah Chatto.
Her unique ring, now passed to Lady Margarita, now acts as a tangible connection to her grandmother, preserving both a family legacy and the princess' distinctive style.