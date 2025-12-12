EXCLUSIVE: Why Princess Margaret's Rosebud Engagement Ring From Man She 'Didn't Really Want to Marry at All' Is Still So Special

Margaret, who died in February 2002, is the younger sister of the late Queen Elizabeth II, and is said to have "not really wanted to marry at all" before Antony proposed.

But her engagement came after Margaret received a letter from her former fiancé, Peter Townsend, informing her he intended to marry someone else.

She said afterwards: "I didn't really want to marry at all. (But) why did I? Because he asked me! Really, though, he was such a nice person in those days. In a way he introduced me to a new world."

The couple publicly announced their engagement in February 1960, unveiling the unique ruby-and-diamond ring that has become seen as one of the most special and unique royal treasures.