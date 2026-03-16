EXCLUSIVE: Why Princess Kate and Prince William are 'Dead Against' Royal Reunion With the Sussexes

Another source said: "William sees the monarchy as being in a particularly fragile position right now, with multiple pressures already bearing down on the institution. From his standpoint, introducing another highly charged situation into the mix would be unwise. He feels that welcoming Harry and Meghan back into the royal fold at this stage could reopen old disagreements and tensions that the family has spent years trying to calm behind closed doors.

"In William's view, the focus needs to be on stability and rebuilding trust, and he worries that revisiting those unresolved issues could disrupt that effort."

A separate royal aide said the Prince and Princess of Wales are also concerned about the message reconciliation might send to the public.

One source close to the Wales household said: "Among those around William and Catherine, there is a strong sense that royal duty cannot be treated as something that can be paused and then resumed whenever circumstances change. They feel that stepping away from official responsibilities and later seeking to re-enter the fold risks sending mixed signals about what public service in the monarchy actually represents.

"In their view, the strength of the institution rests on continuity, reliability, and a clear commitment to long-term duty. If that principle becomes blurred, they worry it could undermine the very idea of what it means to serve within the royal family. They are basically dead against any reunion with the Sussexes."