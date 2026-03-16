EXCLUSIVE: Why Princess Kate and Prince William are 'Dead Against' Royal Reunion With the Sussexes
March 16 2026, Published 5:10 p.m. ET
RadarOnline.com can reveal Princess Catherine and Prince William are said to be firmly opposed to any renewed royal reconciliation with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex prepare for a potential return to the United Kingdom, amid what insiders describe as an already fragile moment for the monarchy.
Catherine, 44, and William, 43, are understood to be wary of renewed tensions resurfacing if Harry, 41, and Markle, 44, step back onto British soil this summer following a recent overseas trip to Jordan.
The Sussexes recently traveled to the Middle East for a two-day visit focused on humanitarian work, including meetings with medical teams supporting children evacuated from Gaza for treatment.
Although the visit was not an official royal tour, observers noted its resemblance to traditional diplomatic engagements. The trip took place as the royal family continues to navigate fallout from the arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, the ex-Duke of York, who was detained last month on suspicion of misconduct in public office.
The deepening divide between William and Harry dates back several years, particularly following Harry's memoir Spare, published in 2023, which contained criticism of royal life and family relationships.
According to royal insiders, Catherine remains particularly troubled by the public airing of grievances against the institution.
'Those Revelations Did Lasting Harm'
Sources close to the Wales household said both Catherine and William believe the monarchy is already under intense strain and that a high-profile reconciliation could worsen internal tensions rather than ease them.
One palace source told us: "From Catherine's perspective, the situation changed fundamentally after the memoir and the series of interviews that followed it. She feels that once private grievances were aired so publicly and in such detail, particularly on global platforms, it altered the dynamic within the family in a way that cannot simply be reversed.
"In her view, those revelations did lasting harm to how the monarchy is perceived and chipped away at public confidence in the institution. Because of that, she believes trying to draw a line under it now, as though nothing happened, would be unrealistic."
"Reopening those chapters, especially during a period when the royal family is already under pressure, risks stirring up the same tensions and creating further instability," the insider claimed.
A 'Fragile' Monarchy Becomes Major Obstacle
Another source said: "William sees the monarchy as being in a particularly fragile position right now, with multiple pressures already bearing down on the institution. From his standpoint, introducing another highly charged situation into the mix would be unwise. He feels that welcoming Harry and Meghan back into the royal fold at this stage could reopen old disagreements and tensions that the family has spent years trying to calm behind closed doors.
"In William's view, the focus needs to be on stability and rebuilding trust, and he worries that revisiting those unresolved issues could disrupt that effort."
A separate royal aide said the Prince and Princess of Wales are also concerned about the message reconciliation might send to the public.
One source close to the Wales household said: "Among those around William and Catherine, there is a strong sense that royal duty cannot be treated as something that can be paused and then resumed whenever circumstances change. They feel that stepping away from official responsibilities and later seeking to re-enter the fold risks sending mixed signals about what public service in the monarchy actually represents.
"In their view, the strength of the institution rests on continuity, reliability, and a clear commitment to long-term duty. If that principle becomes blurred, they worry it could undermine the very idea of what it means to serve within the royal family. They are basically dead against any reunion with the Sussexes."
Prince Harry's Side
The Sussexes' recent Jordan trip drew attention because of its timing. The visit included meetings with World Health Organization teams and local medical professionals supporting displaced children. Supporters of the couple say the visit demonstrated their continued relevance on the international stage despite stepping down as working royals in 2020.
Some insiders close to Harry suggest he views the monarchy as entering a period of upheaval and believes he and Markle could play a constructive role
One source said, "Harry has become more convinced over time that the monarchy is approaching a pivotal moment for its credibility and public standing. In his view, the institution needs to evolve if it wants to remain relevant, and that means bringing in perspectives that reflect a more modern, globally engaged form of public service.
"He believes the royal family should be reaching outward more actively and adapting to changing expectations. From where he stands, he and Meghan feel they have shown they can operate effectively on the international stage and could contribute meaningfully in helping the monarchy reconnect with a wider audience."
The situation has been further complicated by Windsor's legal difficulties. The former Duke of York was arrested last month after leaked emails allegedly linked him to confidential government information during his tenure as the UK's special trade envoy between 2001 and 2011.
Against that backdrop, Catherine and William have continued with public appearances, including attending the BAFTA awards earlier this year, presenting a united front while speculation grows about whether Harry and Markle will travel to Britain in the coming months.