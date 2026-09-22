Princess Diana's Brother Claims the Queen Wanted Charles' Ears Pinned Back

Spencer admitted, "I have no idea if these disturbing tales were true; Diana believed them. They evidently made her feel both desperately sad for and fiercely protective of Prince Charles, even though he was a dozen years her senior."

Aristocratic Diana was only 19 when she got engaged to future monarch Charles, who was 32.

Spencer added, "From the start, as her brother, I felt reassured that my sister's love for the heir to the throne was not only true love but almost palpable."

Sadly, pages later in the book he wrote that Diana's love for Charles seemingly wasn't as reciprocated as she'd originally hoped. He spoke about visiting his sister on the morning of their July 29, 1981, wedding as she got ready at Clarence House, noting that "her face had a wistful sadness."

"Only much later would I discover that, as she confided to a close friend, her husband-to-be had told her the previous day that she needed to know that he was very happy to marry her, but he was not actually in love with her," he continued. "Diana had to absorb that hammer blow while also feeling certain that Prince Charles was entering their marriage with his heart elsewhere."