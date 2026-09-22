'This Is a Problem': Republicans Have Major Issue With Trump After White House Bans Outlets Over 'Fake News,' GOP Strategist Claims

Republicans are unhappy with Donald Trump after he banned MS NOW, Politico and CNN from the White House, alleges one GOP strategist, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Melik Abdul appeared on CNN on September 21 to discuss the bans. Abdul told the panel, "behind closed doors," Republicans recognize they are problematic – and expressed being tired of this "type of performative thing."

The GOP strategist added: "You ask, 'Well, why can't you say this on television?' We know why – because this is just not what these platforms are for."