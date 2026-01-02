EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's True Feelings About Andrew Windsor Finally Revealed As He's Sunk in Epstein Scandal Fallout
Jan. 2 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Princess Diana harbored deep misgivings about Prince Andrew long before his public fall from grace, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the late Princess of Wales disliked him "intensely" and regarded her former brother-in-law with "huge suspicion."
Those views, now resurfacing amid renewed scrutiny of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 65, and his links to the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, were formed during Diana's years inside the royal family, when tensions between personalities were as pronounced as the rigid hierarchy that governed palace life.
Diana, who died in 1997 at the age of 36, is said by those who knew her to have found Andrew abrasive, unsettling, and fundamentally untrustworthy.
Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and privileges in October by his older brother, King Charles, 77, following years of controversy over his long-standing relationship with s-- trafficker Epstein, and he is now a royal exile and pariah.
But long before that reckoning, when he was still a prince, Diana had already formed a starkly negative impression of him.
'Aggressive and Rude'
According to royal biographer Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, Diana described Andrew as "very, very noisy and loud" and questioned whether "there was something troubling" him.
She also said his personality "wasn't for (her)," and remarked he was "very happy to sit in front of the television all day watching cartoons and videos," adding he was "not a doer."
Lownie offered a broader assessment of Andrew's character, writing: "One moment he would be diligent and polite, the next aggressive and rude."
He continues: "Like his father (Prince Philip), he had a short temper, a rather Germanic sense of humor, and did not bear fools gladly."
'Something Off' About Him
A source close to Diana said her dislike ran deeper than irritation. "Diana always had her guard up around Andrew," the insider told us.
"She found him crude and unpredictable, and she never trusted his motives. From her point of view, there was always something off about him."
Andrew's temperament also set him apart from his elder brother Charles.
Insiders said the king was always more sensitive and quiet, while Andrew favored a macho, confident, extroverted style.
Not Interested in Andrew, Only Prince Charles
Another insider said Diana was unsettled by Andrew's sense of entitlement. "She believed he resented not being the firstborn of Queen Elizabeth's sons," the source said.
"Diana felt he carried a chip on his shoulder and that it shaped how he treated people, particularly those he saw as beneath him."
That perception is echoed in the work of royal biographer Tom Quinn, who wrote in Yes Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants that "Andrew always behaved as if he was frustrated about not being the first-born and therefore destined to become king."
Quinn adds: "If he liked a member of his staff, he could be very loyal and supportive, but he couldn't resist being imperious and bossy and bad-tempered if anything went wrong or wasn't done exactly to his liking."
Despite Diana's brutal feelings about Andrew, in My Mother and I, royal biographer Ingrid Seward writes Queen Elizabeth II believed her second son might have been better suited to Diana because they were close in age.
Diana was born in 1961, and Andrew in 1960, while Charles was born in 1948. Seward said some of Diana's friends thought Andrew would have been "more fun" for her.
But she stressed Diana herself felt differently. "Diana wasn't interested in Andrew," Seward says. "It was Charles she was interested in."