EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's True Feelings About Andrew Windsor Finally Revealed As He's Sunk in Epstein Scandal Fallout

Another insider said Diana was unsettled by Andrew's sense of entitlement. "She believed he resented not being the firstborn of Queen Elizabeth's sons," the source said.

"Diana felt he carried a chip on his shoulder and that it shaped how he treated people, particularly those he saw as beneath him."

That perception is echoed in the work of royal biographer Tom Quinn, who wrote in Yes Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants that "Andrew always behaved as if he was frustrated about not being the first-born and therefore destined to become king."

Quinn adds: "If he liked a member of his staff, he could be very loyal and supportive, but he couldn't resist being imperious and bossy and bad-tempered if anything went wrong or wasn't done exactly to his liking."

Despite Diana's brutal feelings about Andrew, in My Mother and I, royal biographer Ingrid Seward writes Queen Elizabeth II believed her second son might have been better suited to Diana because they were close in age.

Diana was born in 1961, and Andrew in 1960, while Charles was born in 1948. Seward said some of Diana's friends thought Andrew would have been "more fun" for her.

But she stressed Diana herself felt differently. "Diana wasn't interested in Andrew," Seward says. "It was Charles she was interested in."