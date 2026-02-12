EXCLUSIVE: Why Royal Rebel Princess Diana's $500MILLION Wedding Tiara Smashed The Firm's Rules and Put Her on Collision Course With Monarchy

The Spencer Tiara, estimated in 2024 to be worth more than $500million, dates in its modern form to the 1930s, though elements may trace back to the 18th century.

Its central section is thought to have been gifted in 1919 to Lady Cynthia Hamilton, Diana's grandmother, and later reconfigured by Garrard, the former court jeweler, in 1937.

Unlike the geometric precision of many royal tiaras, the Spencer piece features scrolling diamond garlands and floral motifs, with a heart-shaped centerpiece.

Diana wore the tiara on loan from her father, John Spencer, the 8th Earl Spencer. Her sisters, Lady Jane Fellowes and Lady Sarah McCorquodale, had also worn it at their own weddings. Today, it belongs to her brother, Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer.

A palace source said: "There was a long-established understanding that a bride entering the royal family would draw from the monarch's collection – it's part of the symbolism of joining the institution. That was the precedent, and many assumed she would follow it without question.

"Instead, Diana chose a piece rooted in her own family's history. It wasn't an act of rebellion in a loud or confrontational sense, but it was deeply personal. She was signaling that, even as she stepped into her new role, she intended to hold on to where she came from.

"Looking back, that decision feels emblematic of the way she would approach royal life. She respected the structure, but she wasn't prepared to surrender her individuality. The tiara choice was an early glimpse of the independent spirit that would come to define her public identity."