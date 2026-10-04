EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Secret 'Night of Passion' With Clint Eastwood

But he wasn't the only famous face to get up close and personal with Diana that night. Clint Eastwood also danced with the Princess of Wales – though their time together was far more intimate.

While John put his legendary moves on display, swinging Diana here and there to the enjoyment of captivated guests, Eastwood held the royal tight as they swayed to the music away from all of the flashbulbs.

"The chemistry was very real and off the charts," recalled a source. "They were gazing passionately into each other's eyes. It was as though Diana and Clint were the only two people in the room. She didn't care if Charles caught them."

Most of the 80 attendees on hand for the soiree were chosen by the Reagans. However, Diana reportedly specifically requested the presence of three actors: Travolta, Eastwood and Tom Selleck. Travolta, 72, and Selleck, 81, have both repeatedly spoken of their White House encounters with the princess. Eastwood, 96, has not.

"Diana was coy about exactly what happened," revealed the source. "Clint didn't betray her trust by leaking any details, either. The fact that he's stayed silent for so long speaks volumes about the true gentleman he really is."

Reports from four decades ago said the Dirty Harry hunk had "swaggered" into the starry event sporting a fresh haircut and looking "sexy as ever." When questioned if he'd ask Di to dance, Clint exuded confidence, reportedly saying, "I didn't know we were dancing. I'll probably do a little Fred Astaire work."