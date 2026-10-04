EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana's Secret 'Night of Passion' With Clint Eastwood
Oct. 4 2026, Published 8:30 a.m. ET
It's a moment forever etched in history. When President Ronald Reagan and First Lady Nancy Reagan hosted a White House dinner for then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana on Nov. 9, 1985, John Travolta took the shy, blond royal by the hand and twirled her around the dance floor for 15 minutes, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Their spontaneous spin left such an impression that the Victor Edelstein gown she wore that evening became known as the "Travolta dress."
Diana and Eastwood's 'Chemistry' Was 'Off the Charts'
But he wasn't the only famous face to get up close and personal with Diana that night. Clint Eastwood also danced with the Princess of Wales – though their time together was far more intimate.
While John put his legendary moves on display, swinging Diana here and there to the enjoyment of captivated guests, Eastwood held the royal tight as they swayed to the music away from all of the flashbulbs.
"The chemistry was very real and off the charts," recalled a source. "They were gazing passionately into each other's eyes. It was as though Diana and Clint were the only two people in the room. She didn't care if Charles caught them."
Most of the 80 attendees on hand for the soiree were chosen by the Reagans. However, Diana reportedly specifically requested the presence of three actors: Travolta, Eastwood and Tom Selleck. Travolta, 72, and Selleck, 81, have both repeatedly spoken of their White House encounters with the princess. Eastwood, 96, has not.
"Diana was coy about exactly what happened," revealed the source. "Clint didn't betray her trust by leaking any details, either. The fact that he's stayed silent for so long speaks volumes about the true gentleman he really is."
Reports from four decades ago said the Dirty Harry hunk had "swaggered" into the starry event sporting a fresh haircut and looking "sexy as ever." When questioned if he'd ask Di to dance, Clint exuded confidence, reportedly saying, "I didn't know we were dancing. I'll probably do a little Fred Astaire work."
Eastwood Was 'Out of His Safety Zone'
Hollywood peer Selleck hinted Eastwood's bravado was masking a case of nerves. According to the Blue Bloods alum, Eastwood was "uncomfortable" ahead of his turn with Diana, which came after Travolta and Selleck had already led The People's Princess on the dance floor. "He went next and was really out of his safety zone," claimed the Magnum, P.I. alum.
Once the Cry Macho director had Di in his arms, though, there seemed to be a sense of ease. "You're too old for me," the then-55-year-old deadpanned, to which his royal dance partner quickly replied: "I'm only 24."
Eyewitnesses described the interaction as flirty, with Diana speaking in "a soft, breathy voice" – in spite of her then-husband of four years being present. The passion was palpable.
She even reportedly took a dig at Charles, then 36, during her prolonged clinch with Clint, telling the leading man "how wonderful – and rare – it was" to dance with someone taller than she was. At 6-foot-4, the Tinseltown rebel towered over 5-foot-10 Diana, as well as her 5-foot-10 spouse.
Diana and Eastwood Reconnected Years Later
"My impression was that she was very impressed with seeing people in the flesh that she had seen onscreen," fellow guest Peter Ustinov, the British actor, who died in 2004, remarked. "She seemed euphoric."
Insiders claimed Di was a film buff and would sneak into London theaters wearing disguises to see the latest releases. Specifically, "Diana raved about Clint," noted the source. "She watched all his movies and was very much in awe of the guy. And when they met in person and shared that intimate dance, it took things to a whole new level."
Diana climbed into the back of a Rolls-Royce with Charles, now 77, once the White House affair ended, but it wouldn't be the end of her and Eastwood's story. After she and the future king separated in 1992 – following infidelity on both their parts – Di and the Sudden Impact icon reconnected when she snuck him into Kensington Palace one night.
As Darren McGrady, her personal chef from 1993 to 1997, recalls it, the princess explicitly requested he prepare "a rack of lamb" for Eastwood.
"Afterward, Eastwood asked to meet me," McGrady shares. "He said, 'That's the best lamb I ever tasted.'"
Clint 'Would Never Kiss and Tell'
Clint is famously a man of few words – and in his twilight years, he isn't likely to change.
Diana took the "mystery about what exactly happened" between her and the star to her grave 29 years ago, when she tragically died in an August 1997 Paris car crash at age 36.
"He would never kiss and tell, that would go against everything Clint stands for," said the source.
"But it's clear that Clint and Diana shared a very magical connection."