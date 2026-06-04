EXCLUSIVE: How a Common Medical Complaint Suffered by Millions Sparked One of Princess Diana's Most Iconic Style Moments

One of her most celebrated looks emerged during a 1985 visit to Melbourne, Australia, when she was due to attend a gala dinner wearing the Cambridge Emerald Choker – a striking emerald and diamond necklace gifted by Queen Elizabeth II.

However, according to her longtime hairstylist Richard Dalton, a day spent in the Australian sun left the princess with a noticeable sunburn around her neck, creating an unexpected fashion dilemma just hours before the event.

A royal fashion source told us: "What is remarkable about this episode is that one of the most celebrated images of Diana's royal career emerged from an everyday problem that almost anyone can relate to. There was no grand strategy behind it, no carefully orchestrated fashion campaign. She had spent too long in the Australian sun, was left with a noticeable burn around her neck, and suddenly had to rethink her entire look just hours before a major public appearance."

The insider added, "Most people in that situation would have simply chosen different jewelry or tried to cover the redness as best they could. Diana approached it differently. What started as a practical solution evolved into a fashion moment that challenged convention and demonstrated her natural flair for reinvention. Decades later, people still remember the photographs of her headband moment because she turned an awkward predicament into something iconic."