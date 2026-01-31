EXCLUSIVE: Why Tragic Princess Diana Ended Up Eating From Kids' Menus and Fast Food to Keep William and Harry Happy

Behind palace walls, Diana made a point of reshaping daily routines around her sons' preferences, including what appeared on the lunch table.

The details have been shared by her longtime chef, Darren McGrady, who worked for the royal household from the 1980s and served Diana directly from 1993 until her death in August 1997.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, McGrady explained how the menu often shifted depending on whether William and Harry were present.

He said: "When she was entertaining, especially if she had the boys home, William and Harry, I had to change the menu to make it nursery-friendly so that the boys would like it – comfort food that they would like but a dish or two that she would like, too."

The approach reflected Diana's determination to create an informal, child-centered atmosphere rather than impose adult expectations on her sons.