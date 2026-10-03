EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana Fans Unleash Furious Backlash Against Charles Spencer's Explosive Book

The Los Angeles-based mother of three has followed Diana since watching her 1981 wedding and met the princess during a royal visit to Australia two years later.

A source familiar with the reaction among Diana admirers claimed, "Renae is only one of an army of Diana and royal fans who are outraged by the book and some of the claims Charles Spencer has made.

"There is a feeling among them that Diana's story has been picked over endlessly for nearly three decades and that every new revelation inevitably opens old wounds and creates another controversy around her.

"Charles was Diana's brother and obviously has every right to tell his own story and describe events as he remembers them. But some of her admirers are questioning whether publishing intensely personal material genuinely protects the sister he says he loved."

The source added, "These fans have followed Diana's life and legacy for decades. They are extremely protective of her memory, and the reaction to the book reflects how strongly people still feel about her."