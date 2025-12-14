EXCLUSIVE: Princess Diana 'Was Embroiled in Violent Bust-Up With Boyfriend Dodi Fayed Hours Before Their Deaths'

The Princess of Wales, 36, had been embracing a new life in the year following her divorce from Prince Charles, now 77, after a turbulent 15 years of marriage.

She spent the summer of 1997 traveling extensively, visiting cities such as New York, Washington, D.C., and St. Tropez, in an effort to escape the pressures of London life and public scrutiny. "Diana was starting a new life," Wade said.

A royal photographer added: "Everything as far as her relationship with Charles, her great relations with the kids – that side of her life was in order."

Following a heartbreaking break-up with cardiologist Hasnat Khan, Diana was seeking distraction and companionship.

Enter billionaire Mohamed Al Fayed, who invited Diana and her sons, Prince William, now 43, and Prince Harry, now 41, to his St. Tropez villa in July 1997, where she met his son Dodi.