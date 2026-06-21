EXCLUSIVE: Princess Catherine 'Now Terrified of Medical Visits' After Hospital Staffer Tried to Sell Future Queen's Secret Health Files

The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), the UK's data protection watchdog, has now concluded a two-year investigation into the incident, issuing a formal caution to the former healthcare professional and finding highly sensitive personal information was deliberately misused.

It's understood the staffer has now been sacked and struck off following an internal probe.

Catherine later revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment before announcing she was in remission in January 2025.

A palace source told us: "This was a profound breach of trust at an incredibly vulnerable moment in Catherine's life. She expected the same privacy any patient should receive and instead found herself at the center of concerns about the security of her medical records."