EXCLUSIVE: Princess Catherine 'Now Terrified of Medical Visits' After Hospital Staffer Tried to Sell Future Queen's Secret Health Files
June 21 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Princess Catherine is said to be deeply shaken by a hospital data breach which saw a healthcare worker attempt to profit from her confidential medical records, with sources telling RadarOnline.com the incident has left the future queen massively wary about future medical treatment and the security of her personal information.
The 44-year-old princess was recovering from abdominal surgery at the London Clinic in January 2024 when a member of staff attempted to access and offer details from her medical records for financial gain.
Kate's Privacy Nightmare Exposed
The Information Commissioner's Office (ICO), the UK's data protection watchdog, has now concluded a two-year investigation into the incident, issuing a formal caution to the former healthcare professional and finding highly sensitive personal information was deliberately misused.
It's understood the staffer has now been sacked and struck off following an internal probe.
Catherine later revealed she had been diagnosed with cancer and underwent treatment before announcing she was in remission in January 2025.
A palace source told us: "This was a profound breach of trust at an incredibly vulnerable moment in Catherine's life. She expected the same privacy any patient should receive and instead found herself at the center of concerns about the security of her medical records."
Fear Over Future Hospital Visits
Another source said: "There is understandable anxiety that something similar could happen again. The feeling is that if it can happen to one of the most protected women in the world, it could happen to anyone. Catherine is said to be hugely concerned, and frankly terrified, about future medical visits and whether absolute confidentiality can ever be guaranteed."
The ICO said its investigation found the individual at the center of the data breach probe had unlawfully obtained and attempted to disclose sensitive medical information for financial gain.
In a statement, the regulator said: "The conduct involved the deliberate misuse of sensitive personal information and an offer to disclose it for financial gain, representing a clear breach of trust."
The watchdog concluded a formal caution was the most proportionate response and said it had not identified wider organizational failings at the hospital which would warrant regulatory enforcement action.
Hospital Breach Probe Ends
The London Clinic, one of Britain's most prestigious private hospitals, contacted Buckingham Palace after concerns about the alleged breach emerged in March 2024.
Bosses at the facility sought to reassure royal aides the medical records of King Charles, 77, who was being treated at the clinic at the same time for an enlarged prostate, had not been compromised.
Following Charles' treatment, doctors discovered cancer, for which he continues to receive care. The incident prompted widespread concern about the protection of patient data at institutions trusted by high-profile figures.
The London Clinic has previously treated Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip and former British prime ministers.
At the time the allegations surfaced, hospital chief executive Al Russell said: "Everyone at the London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties. There is no place at our hospital for those who breach the trust of any of our patients."
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Palace Stayed Silent After Probe
Ian Hulme, executive director for regulatory supervision at the ICO, also stressed the importance of protecting confidential medical information.
He said: "People should be able to trust that the personal information they are giving to healthcare settings is safe and protected from exploitation.
"When this trust is broken, it's right that the law allows us to take action. We will not hesitate to pursue prosecution where it is necessary and proportionate."
The London Clinic said it was pleased its cooperation with the ICO had brought what it described as a "sad and isolated incident" to a conclusion and maintained there had been no regulatory breaches by the hospital.
Kensington Palace declined to comment on the outcome of the investigation. Catherine is understood to have no plans to pursue a civil claim against those involved.
The princess was most recently seen attending Royal Ascot alongside Prince William, 43, King Charles and Queen Camilla, 78, following her return to public duties after her cancer treatment recovery.