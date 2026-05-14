EXCLUSIVE: Behind Closed Doors of 'Brutally Strict' Upbringing 'Being Endured by Princess Catherine and Prince William's Three Children'

The Waleses' children – George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, eight – have long been viewed as part of the monarchy's polished new generation, frequently appearing impeccably behaved during official engagements and public ceremonies.

But behind palace walls, insiders said their upbringing is governed by a surprisingly rigid structure involving strict routines, outdoor endurance, and carefully managed behavior designed to prepare them for life under relentless public scrutiny.

Sources told us William, 43, and Catherine, 44, are determined to raise their children with a sense of discipline and resilience while shielding them from some of the excesses traditionally associated with royal privilege.

One insider said, "William and Kate are very loving and deeply involved in every aspect of their children's lives, but behind the warm public image, there's actually a highly organized and disciplined system in place at home.

"George, Charlotte, and Louis are being raised with clear boundaries, routines, and expectations from a very young age because William and Kate believe structure is essential given the extraordinary roles the children were born into."

The source added: "There's a strong emphasis on respect, manners, and understanding responsibility. The children are constantly reminded that, while they may live privileged lives, there are certain standards of behavior expected of them as members of the Royal Family. William and Kate are determined that they grow up with a sense of duty rather than entitlement."