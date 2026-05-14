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EXCLUSIVE: Behind Closed Doors of 'Brutally Strict' Upbringing 'Being Endured by Princess Catherine and Prince William's Three Children'

Photo of The Wales Family
Source: Mega

Prince William and Princess Catherine are believed to be strict when it comes to raising their kids.

May 14 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

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Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are said to be being raised under a "brutally strict" regime inside Adelaide Cottage as Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, attempt to balance royal discipline with an intensely controlled modern parenting style.

The Waleses' children – George, 12, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, eight – have long been viewed as part of the monarchy's polished new generation, frequently appearing impeccably behaved during official engagements and public ceremonies.

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William and Kate 'Deeply Involved in Every Aspect of Their Children's Lives'

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Photo of The Wales Family
Source: Mega

Prince William and Princess Catherine implemented a highly organized and disciplined system at home.

But behind palace walls, insiders said their upbringing is governed by a surprisingly rigid structure involving strict routines, outdoor endurance, and carefully managed behavior designed to prepare them for life under relentless public scrutiny.

Sources told us William, 43, and Catherine, 44, are determined to raise their children with a sense of discipline and resilience while shielding them from some of the excesses traditionally associated with royal privilege.

One insider said, "William and Kate are very loving and deeply involved in every aspect of their children's lives, but behind the warm public image, there's actually a highly organized and disciplined system in place at home.

"George, Charlotte, and Louis are being raised with clear boundaries, routines, and expectations from a very young age because William and Kate believe structure is essential given the extraordinary roles the children were born into."

The source added: "There's a strong emphasis on respect, manners, and understanding responsibility. The children are constantly reminded that, while they may live privileged lives, there are certain standards of behavior expected of them as members of the Royal Family. William and Kate are determined that they grow up with a sense of duty rather than entitlement."

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Royal Kids' TV Time 'Restricted'

Photo of Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis
Source: Mega

The Princess of Wales restricted the amount of television and screen time for her kids, sources claimed.

The insider continued: "People sometimes assume royal children are endlessly pampered, but that's not really the atmosphere William and Kate are trying to create. They're very conscious of avoiding the kind of sheltered upbringing that can leave children disconnected from reality.

"They want the kids to appreciate ordinary experiences, spend time outdoors, follow rules, and understand that they can't simply do whatever they want because of their titles."

"Kate in particular is said to be passionate about keeping the children grounded emotionally and socially. Even though they're growing up surrounded by wealth, staff, and global attention, she wants them to have as normal and balanced a childhood as possible," the source noted.

"That means encouraging independence, resilience, and a strong work ethic rather than allowing them to become overly indulged or insulated from the real world.

The insider said, "It also means restrictions on everything from TV to screen time."

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Outdoor Adventures Key To Wales Family Life

Photo of Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis
Source: Mega

The Wales family participated in archery and camping exercises at a scouts hut in 2023.

According to royal insiders, the Waleses' insistence on "a lot of outdoor activity" for their kids reflects both William and Catherine's belief that nature and physical activity are essential to keeping the children emotionally balanced amid the pressures of royal life.

The family's love of the outdoors has frequently been visible during public appearances connected to environmental and charitable causes.

In 2019, Catherine visited Scouts headquarters in Gilwell Park, Essex, where she learned about programs introducing younger children to Scouting.

She later participated in outdoor activities, including archery and camping-style exercises during a visit to the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough in 2023.

William also discussed his children's passion for nature during the 2020 documentary Prince William: A Planet For Us All.

Speaking about his environmental work, William said: "Seeing my children, seeing the passion in their eyes and the love for being outdoors. They find a bug, or they love watching how bees are forming honey."

He added, "George, particularly, if he's not outdoors, he's quite like a caged animal. He needs to get outside."

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Prince George Being Prepared For Future King Pressure

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Photo of Prince George
Source: Mega

The Duke noted that Prince George needed significant time outdoors to feel calm.

Insiders also said the couple are acutely aware that George, as future king, faces enormous expectations.

One source said: "William and Kate are under no illusions about the reality their children face, especially George as the future king. They know that, no matter how hard they try to give them a grounded upbringing, their lives will always come with extraordinary scrutiny, expectation and pressure that most people could never imagine dealing with."

The insider added: "Because of that, a huge part of their parenting approach is focused on building emotional resilience and stability from an early age. They want the children to feel secure within themselves, confident in who they are and capable of coping with intense public attention without becoming overwhelmed by it."

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