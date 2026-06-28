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EXCLUSIVE: Why Princess Catherine 'Feels Utterly Betrayed' By King Charles Over His 'Peace Deal' With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Split photos of Princess Kate and King Charles
Source: MEGA

Princess Catherine doesn't appear to be on the same page with King Charles when it comes to the Sussexes.

June 28 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

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Princess Catherine feels "utterly betrayed" by King Charles over his reported "peace deal" with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

As tensions inside the royal family resurface amid plans to offer the Sussexes a renewed foothold in Britain, the 44-year-old Princess of Wales is said to be struggling with the development as she continues her gradual return to public duties following cancer treatment.

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Princess Catherine's Loyalty Tested

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Photo of Princess Catherine
Source: MEGA

Princess Catherine is said to have felt utterly betrayed by King Charles' reported peace deal.

It comes after we revealed Charles, 77, is exploring reconciliation with Harry, 41, Markle, 44 during an upcoming visit from the couple to the UK this summer with their children Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.

Part of the reunion has involved Charles already offering the Sussexes accommodation at Buckingham Palace during their stay, our sources said.

The move has reignited long-standing disputes involving Catherine's husband, Prince William, 44, who is understood to oppose any formal reintegration after years of public criticism from Harry and Markle in interviews, memoirs, and documentaries.

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Photo of King Charles
Source: MEGA

King Charles is said to be exploring a formal reconciliation with the Sussexes.

One palace aide claimed about Catherine's reaction to Charles' olive branch: "There is a growing feeling among those closest to Kate that she has carried an enormous burden for the monarchy over the past few years. She stepped up without complaint during one of the Royal Family's most testing chapters, despite facing immense personal challenges of her own.

"Against that backdrop, any move that appears to soften the stance towards Harry risks being viewed as overlooking the loyalty and sacrifices she has made. It's less about resentment and more about the principle of standing by those who have remained committed to the institution."

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Prince William Is 'Furious and Sees This as Crossing a Line'

Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William is said to strongly opposed any formal reintegration of his brother, according to sources.

Another palace source said, "William is furious and also sees this as crossing a line. From his perspective, the damage caused over recent years by the Sussexes has been too great to simply brush aside.

"He believes public confidence in Harry and Meghan has been irreparably damaged and that there is no realistic route back to a working role or wider acceptance in Britain. In his view, reopening that door would send the wrong message entirely after everything that has unfolded."

Insiders close to the situation say Catherine's sense of loyalty to Harry has been tested by previous claims made about her in books such as Finding Freedom and Spare, as well as in the prince and Markle's Netflix series.

One source said, "Catherine's view is that reconciliation has to be earned, not assumed. There were allegations and deeply personal comments made in public that had a profound impact, not only on individuals but on the wider family.

"Those kinds of wounds don't disappear because enough time has passed. Trust has to be rebuilt gradually, and that is a process measured in actions rather than gestures. She is basically feeling utterly betrayed by Charles after her years of loyalty."

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Photo of Princess Catherine
Source: MEGA

Princess Catherine has quietly became a key pillar of stability for the monarchy.

The source went on to said the Princess had quietly become one of the monarchy's key pillars following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's departure, taking on an ever-growing workload while continuing to project stability during an exceptionally turbulent period.

They added: "She never sought recognition for it, but Catherine stepped into a far more demanding role as the institution adapted to Harry and Meghan's exit. She accepted additional duties without complaint and became an even more central figure within the Royal Family.

"That's why any talk of repairing relationships is particularly delicate. There is a feeling that the commitment shown by those who stayed should not be overshadowed or taken for granted."

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