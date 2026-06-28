EXCLUSIVE: Why Princess Catherine 'Feels Utterly Betrayed' By King Charles Over His 'Peace Deal' With Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

As tensions inside the royal family resurface amid plans to offer the Sussexes a renewed foothold in Britain, the 44-year-old Princess of Wales is said to be struggling with the development as she continues her gradual return to public duties following cancer treatment.

The move has reignited long-standing disputes involving Catherine's husband, Prince William , 44, who is understood to oppose any formal reintegration after years of public criticism from Harry and Markle in interviews, memoirs , and documentaries .

Part of the reunion has involved Charles already offering the Sussexes accommodation at Buckingham Palace during their stay, our sources said.

It comes after we revealed Charles, 77, is exploring reconciliation with Harry, 41, Markle, 44 during an upcoming visit from the couple to the UK this summer with their children Archie , seven, and Lilibet, five.

"Against that backdrop, any move that appears to soften the stance towards Harry risks being viewed as overlooking the loyalty and sacrifices she has made. It's less about resentment and more about the principle of standing by those who have remained committed to the institution."

One palace aide claimed about Catherine's reaction to Charles' olive branch : "There is a growing feeling among those closest to Kate that she has carried an enormous burden for the monarchy over the past few years. She stepped up without complaint during one of the Royal Family's most testing chapters, despite facing immense personal challenges of her own.

Prince William is said to strongly opposed any formal reintegration of his brother, according to sources.

Another palace source said, "William is furious and also sees this as crossing a line. From his perspective, the damage caused over recent years by the Sussexes has been too great to simply brush aside.

"He believes public confidence in Harry and Meghan has been irreparably damaged and that there is no realistic route back to a working role or wider acceptance in Britain. In his view, reopening that door would send the wrong message entirely after everything that has unfolded."

Insiders close to the situation say Catherine's sense of loyalty to Harry has been tested by previous claims made about her in books such as Finding Freedom and Spare, as well as in the prince and Markle's Netflix series.

One source said, "Catherine's view is that reconciliation has to be earned, not assumed. There were allegations and deeply personal comments made in public that had a profound impact, not only on individuals but on the wider family.

"Those kinds of wounds don't disappear because enough time has passed. Trust has to be rebuilt gradually, and that is a process measured in actions rather than gestures. She is basically feeling utterly betrayed by Charles after her years of loyalty."