EXCLUSIVE: The Heartbreaking Reason Prince William is Dishing Out Sympathy to Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie Over Their Parents' Epstein Shame
Dec. 22 2025, Published 4:20 p.m. ET
Prince William is offering quiet support to his Princess cousins, Beatrice and Eugenie, amid the ongoing scandal raging around their disgraced parents, Andrew Windsor and Sarah Ferguson, over the pair's long-standing connections to Jeffrey Epstein.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the royal sisters were welcomed at King Charles' early Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace last week, marking one of the first times they have attended a major family event since the release of new Epstein-related revelations.
'He Feels A Lot of Sympathy'
Sources say the festive gathering, which included Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, was designed to be a warm, supportive environment for the young royals.
A royal insider claimed, "Beatrice and Eugenie have faced intense public scrutiny due to their parents' actions. William knows what it's like to have your family constantly in the media spotlight. He feels a lot of sympathy for them and has been quietly providing support and advice behind the scenes."
Another source added: "Regardless of opinions about their parents, Beatrice and Eugenie haven't been accused of any wrongdoing. They've had to witness their parents being humiliated and criticised publicly for years, yet they've stayed close to the rest of the royal family.
"Their grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, was very affectionate toward them, and the King and William, also appear keen to protect them. The Palace lunch would have been very welcoming, and it was heartening to see them looking so bright and happy."
'Far Too Awkward' to Bring Up Former Prince Andrew
The focus on Windsor, who was stripped of his royal titles and his right to reside at Royal Lodge in October, has dominated media coverage in recent months, particularly after new documents and photographs related to Epstein were released in America.
The former prince has denied all allegations against him, but has faced criticism from U.S. lawmakers for his "silence" during requests for interviews about his relationship with Epstein.
A source close to the family said, "The Palace is making an effort to protect Beatrice and Eugenie from the relentless media coverage of their parents. William believes they shouldn't be defined by Andrew and Sarah's errors, and he wants them to enjoy their family life without extra pressure or scrutiny."
Another insider added Windsor and Ferguson were unlikely to be a topic of discussion at the Christmas lunch.
"I would expect that any conversation about Andrew and Sarah would be the 'elephant in the room.' It would simply be far too awkward for everyone involved," the source explained.
The palace aide also noted William's empathy is shaped by his own childhood experiences.
They added, "He had to face constant media attention about his parents while growing up. The headlines were for very different reasons, the breakdown of his parents' marriage, but it was still traumatic for him as a young boy. You have to sympathize with these young women in a similar situation."
Sources say the event was a chance for the cousins to enjoy a normal festive celebration away from public scrutiny.
Around 70 family members attended the early lunch, which precedes the main Christmas festivities at Sandringham, and offers an opportunity to spend time together in a less formal setting.
Windsor, 65, is set to have his last Christmas at the $40million Royal Lodge, where he has spent years living with his ex-wife, Ferguson, despite their divorce decades ago.
The King is said to have been keen on the pair vacating the palatial residence by Christmas, but insiders tell us he has given them until February to arrange moving out.