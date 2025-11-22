EXCLUSIVE: How Prince William Has Spent Years Subtly Showing the World His Utter Disdain for 'Dirty Uncle Andy'
Nov. 22 2025, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Prince William has spent years making his disdain for his uncle Andrew quietly but unmistakably clear, according to a pattern of gestures and encounters that have become more visible as the disgraced royal's public standing collapses.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, 43-year-old William's frosty relationship with Andrew – stripped in October 2025 of his royal status and forced to take the name Andrew Mountbatten Windsor – has long been an open secret within palace walls.
An Unabashed Public Display
But sources now say he is "unabashed" about showing his "utter disdain" for Andrew in public with his facial expressions and putting physical distance between himself and the disgraced royal.
Aides say he regards Andrew as a "dirty uncle" due to his ties to Epstein and former womanizing.
Future king the Prince of Wales, who has been described by insiders as "deeply conscious" of the damage Andrew has inflicted on the monarchy's reputation, has not spoken directly about the subject.
However, palace aides, friends, and insiders have steadily revealed the extent of his unease, pointing to a string of recent incidents that offer glimpses into William's true views.
"It's really quite simple – William sees Andrew as an ongoing liability for the royal family," a senior palace official said.
"He is absolutely intent on ensuring nothing pulls focus from the monarchy's direction going forward."
Driving the Demotion Process
King Charles, 77, secretly consulted with William before he initiated a formal process that ended with Andrew being stripped of all remaining royal titles, including the style of "Royal Highness."
Andrew's demotion followed relentless scrutiny over his links to Jeffrey Epstein.
Aides say the moment was weeks in the making, involving "days of work by the King and Prince William... and their senior courtiers and lawyers."
One official said: "It was obvious this wasn't Charles' choice alone. William drove the process and wanted a complete reset for the monarchy."
The aide added: "The Prince of Wales was the one insisting on a total break. He believes the family can't move forward until every remaining shadow of scandal is dealt with."
The Unmistakable Funeral Snub
William's visible discomfort around his uncle was thrown into sharp relief in September 2025, when viral footage from the Duchess of Kent's funeral circulated.
The clip showed Andrew leaning in and making a nostalgic remark – "We had a lovely time in those days... I remember those days" – while William refused all eye contact with the royal pariah.
The clip circulated widely, with one royal source saying: "William didn't need to say a word. His posture made his feelings unmistakable. Honestly, he's finished with Andrew."
The future king's stance is echoed by those involved in managing Andrew's diminishing role.
"William has never wavered – there's simply no return for Andrew, and the future of the monarchy has no place for him, either behind the scenes or in public," said a close courtier.
Ending Royal Lodge Indulgence
Andrew has also been ordered by Charles to leave Royal Lodge, the Windsor mansion he has shared with his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, 66, underscoring how isolated he has become.
A courtier said: "The decision to remove him from the Lodge was broadly seen as reflecting William's stance on how he should be treated."
Underlying the friction is a long-running personal rift–fueled by disparaging remarks Andrew is said to have made about William's wife Catherine, Princess of Wales, 43, early in the couple's marriage.
A source said: "William set down a firm rule years ago – there would be no indulgence for any misconduct tied to Andrew.
"He knows some of Andrew's behavior may have sprung from sheer snobbery, as he has always thought Catherine was not posh enough to join the royal family.
"William's response has been consistent ever since: distance, silence, and a clear message that the future of the monarchy won't be dragged back into old scandals and that Andrew will now be kept as far as possible from the institution."