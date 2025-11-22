EXCLUSIVE: How Prince William Has Spent Years Subtly Showing the World His Utter Disdain for 'Dirty Uncle Andy'

But sources now say he is "unabashed" about showing his "utter disdain" for Andrew in public with his facial expressions and putting physical distance between himself and the disgraced royal.

Aides say he regards Andrew as a "dirty uncle" due to his ties to Epstein and former womanizing.

Future king the Prince of Wales, who has been described by insiders as "deeply conscious" of the damage Andrew has inflicted on the monarchy's reputation, has not spoken directly about the subject.

However, palace aides, friends, and insiders have steadily revealed the extent of his unease, pointing to a string of recent incidents that offer glimpses into William's true views.

"It's really quite simple – William sees Andrew as an ongoing liability for the royal family," a senior palace official said.

"He is absolutely intent on ensuring nothing pulls focus from the monarchy's direction going forward."