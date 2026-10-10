EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Intent on Restoring Princess Diana's Royal Title in 30th Anniversary Death Tribute'
Oct. 10 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Prince William is said to be considering restoring his late mother Princess Diana's HRH style as the centerpiece of a personal tribute marking the 30th anniversary of her death, sources have exclusively told RadarOnline.com.
The Prince of Wales, 44, is understood to be weighing up how to commemorate Diana, who was 36 when she died after a car crash on Aug. 31, 1997, as his brother Prince Harry, 42, explores his own anniversary projects.
Royal Tribute Plans Take Shape for 30th Anniversary
Harry has approached friends about a possible documentary, while William is understood to favor a quieter gesture rooted in a promise he reportedly made to his mother.
A royal source told us: "William has never forgotten how painful the loss of the HRH was for his mother. The idea of campaigning his father to put that right has an emotional significance that no television program or public spectacle could reproduce, and he is intent on making it happen.
"He is conscious that the 30th anniversary of her death will bring attention back to Diana, but he does not want to compete with Harry or turn remembrance into a contest. His instinct is that anything he does should be simple, lasting and about his mother.
"The possibility of restoring the style has entered the conversation. It would connect William as a son with William as the future monarch and fulfil something he is said to have promised Diana when he was still a boy.
"No decision has been announced, and there are constitutional questions that would have to be considered. But this is one with a personal resonance for him."
Historical Context Behind the HRH Title
Diana ceased to be Her Royal Highness after her 1996 divorce from the then Prince Charles, now King Charles III, 77.
The Royal Family's account said Diana, Charles and Queen Elizabeth II agreed she would thereafter be known as Diana, Princess of Wales, without the HRH style.
The issue has returned to prominence after the recent publication of Diana's brother Charles Spencer's memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.
Spencer, 62, claims Queen Elizabeth II offered to restore Diana's HRH posthumously but that he declined because he believed the gesture had come too late.
There is also a longstanding claim William had promised Diana he would restore the style when he became king.
Any restoration would involve the royal prerogative.
The HRH style can be conferred or removed through Letters Patent; the 1996 Letters Patent provided that former wives of specified princes would no longer be entitled to it after divorce.
Media Projects and Separate Public Plans
Harry is also said to be considering how to honor Diana ahead of next year's death anniversary.
Sources have told us he has discussed several possible projects and contacted friends and relatives, with a documentary among the ideas being explored.
William and Harry last appeared together in a television tribute to Diana for the 20th anniversary in 2017.
Before the film was shown, William said they did not expect to speak so openly about their mother again.
The brothers' approaches are now likely to be separate.
Harry has linked his public work to Diana's legacy, through work involving landmines and HIV, while William has referenced his mother's influence through his work on homelessness.
The milestone will generate intense global interest in Diana's life, humanitarian work and legacy.
Diana's 30th death anniversary falls in August 2027, a month after Queen Camilla, 79, turns 80.