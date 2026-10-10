EXCLUSIVE: Prince William 'Intent on Restoring Princess Diana's Royal Title in 30th Anniversary Death Tribute'

The Prince of Wales, 44, is understood to be weighing up how to commemorate Diana, who was 36 when she died after a car crash on Aug. 31, 1997, as his brother Prince Harry , 42, explores his own anniversary projects.

Prince William is said to be considering restoring his late mother Princess Diana 's HRH style as the centerpiece of a personal tribute marking the 30th anniversary of her death, sources have exclusively told RadarOnline.com .

Harry has approached friends about a possible documentary, while William is understood to favor a quieter gesture rooted in a promise he reportedly made to his mother.

A royal source told us: "William has never forgotten how painful the loss of the HRH was for his mother. The idea of campaigning his father to put that right has an emotional significance that no television program or public spectacle could reproduce, and he is intent on making it happen.

"He is conscious that the 30th anniversary of her death will bring attention back to Diana, but he does not want to compete with Harry or turn remembrance into a contest. His instinct is that anything he does should be simple, lasting and about his mother.

"The possibility of restoring the style has entered the conversation. It would connect William as a son with William as the future monarch and fulfil something he is said to have promised Diana when he was still a boy.

"No decision has been announced, and there are constitutional questions that would have to be considered. But this is one with a personal resonance for him."