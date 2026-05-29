EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the One 'Surprisingly Mucky' Rule Prince William and Princess Catherine's Three Children Must Obey at Home
May 28 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
Prince William and Princess Catherine's three children are said to be required to follow one surprisingly "mucky" household rule at Adelaide Cottage – no matter how bad the British weather becomes.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the future king and queen's kids, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven, may be among the most photographed children in the world during official royal appearances, but behind closed doors, the Wales family is said to embrace a far more down-to-earth upbringing centered around outdoor play, muddy clothes, and life away from screens.
The Strict Outdoor Rule Revealed
According to royal insiders and childcare experts familiar with the family's routines, the children are expected to spend time outside every single day under the supervision of their longtime Norland nanny Maria Borrallo – even during heavy rain.
One source close to the Waleses told us: "William and Catherine have made a very conscious effort to ensure George, Charlotte, and Louis are not raised inside a royal bubble where everything is polished, protected, and overly formal.
"They want the children to experience the same kinds of simple outdoor pleasures other British kids enjoy – climbing trees, cycling through muddy paths, playing with the dogs, and coming home with dirty clothes after being outside all day.
"There is a very strong philosophy in the household that childhood should involve freedom, fresh air, and physical activity rather than constantly being surrounded by staff, screens, and royal protocol. William especially wants his children to feel connected to nature and ordinary life despite the extraordinary future awaiting George."
The insider noted, "People are often shocked when they hear the Waleses' children are expected to go outside regardless of the weather, but Catherine firmly believes resilience and confidence are built through outdoor play. If it's raining, the attitude is simply to put on boots and a coat and get on with it.
"Catherine sees muddy hands, scraped knees, and soaking wet jackets as signs that the children are having a healthy and active upbringing. She feels it keeps them emotionally balanced and prevents them from becoming too insulated by royal privilege."
The outdoor-focused rule is said to have become a major part of the children's upbringing at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor, where the family relocated in 2022 in search of a quieter life away from central London.
Borrallo, who has cared for the Wales children for years, is said to be in charge of maintaining a structured daily routine that prioritizes physical activity and outdoor exploration.
Louise Heren, author of Nanny in a Book, said about the royal kids' upbringing: "There will be lots and lots of outdoor play… lots of bike rides, playing with their dogs, potentially some gardening. Yes, you are getting mucky with your hands in the soil."
She added, "If it is tipping it down, they will still go out."
The Princess 'Strongly Feels Children Are Happier When They Are Outdoors'
Another royal source said the rule reflected Catherine's long-standing emphasis on children's emotional well-being and connection to nature.
The insider added, "Catherine has become deeply invested in the idea that children develop emotional resilience, confidence, and social skills through direct interaction with the world around them rather than spending endless hours indoors glued to phones, tablets, or televisions. She believes outdoor play, physical activity, and hands-on experiences are essential for healthy childhood development.
"Despite the enormous privilege surrounding George, Charlotte, and Louis, Catherine is determined that they are not raised in an overly sheltered or artificial environment. She wants them running around outside, getting muddy, exploring nature, and enjoying the sort of active childhood many ordinary families would recognize."
The source noted, "Catherine is very conscious that her children occupy an extraordinary position within the monarchy, but privately she tries hard to create an atmosphere at home that feels grounded and relatable. There is a real emphasis on balance, normality, and making sure the children experience life beyond royal formality.
"She strongly feels children are happier and emotionally healthier when they are outdoors, interacting with animals, gardens, and open spaces rather than being overly dependent on technology or constantly living inside palace walls."
Prince William Said Son George Is Like a 'Caged Animal'
Publicly, the Prince and Princess of Wales are often seen enforcing traditional royal etiquette with their children during engagements and ceremonies. Charlotte has previously been seen copying Catherine in curtseying to Queen Elizabeth II, while George has accompanied his parents on overseas royal tours as part of his preparation for future royal duties.
But aides say the atmosphere at home is "intentionally far less formal."
The Wales family's enthusiasm for outdoor life also aligns with their support for the Scout movement and environmental causes championed by William, 43.
During the 2020 documentary Prince William: A Planet For Us All, William described how his children's love of nature motivates his environmental work.
He said: "Seeing my children, seeing the passion in their eyes, and the love for being outdoors. They find a bug or they love watching how bees are forming honey."
William added about his son: "George, particularly, if he's not outdoors, he's quite like a caged animal. He needs to get outside."