EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the One 'Surprisingly Mucky' Rule Prince William and Princess Catherine's Three Children Must Obey at Home

According to royal insiders and childcare experts familiar with the family's routines, the children are expected to spend time outside every single day under the supervision of their longtime Norland nanny Maria Borrallo – even during heavy rain.

One source close to the Waleses told us: "William and Catherine have made a very conscious effort to ensure George, Charlotte, and Louis are not raised inside a royal bubble where everything is polished, protected, and overly formal.

"They want the children to experience the same kinds of simple outdoor pleasures other British kids enjoy – climbing trees, cycling through muddy paths, playing with the dogs, and coming home with dirty clothes after being outside all day.

"There is a very strong philosophy in the household that childhood should involve freedom, fresh air, and physical activity rather than constantly being surrounded by staff, screens, and royal protocol. William especially wants his children to feel connected to nature and ordinary life despite the extraordinary future awaiting George."

The insider noted, "People are often shocked when they hear the Waleses' children are expected to go outside regardless of the weather, but Catherine firmly believes resilience and confidence are built through outdoor play. If it's raining, the attitude is simply to put on boots and a coat and get on with it.

"Catherine sees muddy hands, scraped knees, and soaking wet jackets as signs that the children are having a healthy and active upbringing. She feels it keeps them emotionally balanced and prevents them from becoming too insulated by royal privilege."