Prince William
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: William and Harry's Mommy Issues — Estranged Princes Locked in Bitter Battle Over Sussexes' Diana Plot

William and Harry's feud centers on Sussexes' alleged Diana plot and long-simmering mommy issues.
Source: MEGA





Feb. 17 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

Sappy Prince Harry – and William, 43, have been at odds since 2020 when the Duke of Sussex and his former Suits star spouse ditched palace duties – and life in the U.K. – to chase fame and fortune in Tinseltown, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Now, insiders said William is furious over the idea of Harry helming a film about their mom, who died in 1997 at age 36 after a horrific car crash in Paris.

"Harry is determined to honor his mother and share her story with the next generation, and he doesn't see any reason why he needs to involve his brother," an insider shared.

Diana Biopic Sparks Royal Fury

Sources said Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want a Hollywood biopic of Princess Diana, deepening tensions with Prince William.
Source: MEGA

As RadarOnline.com has previously reported, sources said Harry, 41, and spotlight-seeking wife Meghan Markle are hell-bent on giving the life of his late mother, Princess Diana, the Hollywood treatment, according to sources who say the royal renegade's biopic plans are further fueling his feud with sibling Prince William.

"William sees it as exploiting their mother's tragedy. To him, it's crossing a line that can't be uncrossed," the insider said.

The source the future king will become further enraged if Harry and his honey bring their potential project to their business partners at Netflix because of how the streamer's series The Crown portrayed Britain's royal family.

Meghan’s Role Sparks William’s Fury

Netflix plans reportedly alarm William due to concerns shaped by the royal portrayal in 'The Crown.'
Source: MEGA

"Harry's got his deal at Netflix, so when he's ready to pitch, he'll go straight there – even though that's bound to set William off even more," the insider observed.

However, the thought of the Duchess of Sussex having a creative contribution is what's really sending William "over the edge," the source added.

"Harry consults Meghan on everything. Of course, she will be a big part of this project once it gets going," the insider explained. "William doesn't want her anywhere near his mother's story, but that doesn't matter one bit to Harry."

"They are both so emotional when it comes to anything that involves their mother. Her death will be a lifelong wound for both of them."

Duty or Shameless Money Grab?

Photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Insiders said Prince Harry views memorializing Diana as a duty, while William opposes any profit-driven project.

According to the source, Harry is convinced it's his "duty" to memorialize his mom.

"He genuinely believes Diana's story has been mismanaged for years, and that it's his responsibility to make sure it's finally shared properly," the insider confided.

"In his eyes, the monarchy failed her, so they ought to be the last ones in charge of honoring her."

Yet, the source shares that William is "absolutely sickened" by the notion of his brother and sister-in-law profiting off of Diana – and is "vowing" to do whatever it takes to stop what he sees as a "shameless money grab."

