EXCLUSIVE: Prince William and Princess Catherine Slammed for Paying 'Measly' Rent to Live in Palatial Home
June 15 2026, Published 7:27 p.m. ET
Prince William and Princess Catherine are being slammed after it emerged they pay what some observers describe as a "measly" $390,525 a year in rent for their Windsor home, reigniting debate over royal property arrangements and public accountability.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Prince of Wales, 43, and Princess Catherine, 44, signed a 20-year lease on Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park in July 2025, but the rental figure has only now become public through official filings with Britain's Land Registry office.
Inside William And Kate's Rent Deal
The Grade II-listed mansion, which includes two staff cottages, was previously rented for about $274,000 a year before the rate increased by nearly 50 percent.
The property forms part of the Crown Estate, a commercial portfolio worth roughly $19billion whose profits are returned to the UK Treasury, and comes amid growing scrutiny of how royal residences are financed and allocated.
A royal finance analyst familiar with the arrangement told us: "William and Kate's rent reflects a negotiated market rate, but given the scale and prestige of the estate, critics will argue it remains relatively modest for such a significant property."
Another source close to royal estate management set-ups added: "Three independent valuations were conducted to ensure fairness, yet the optics are challenging when compared with private sector equivalents. In other words, what Kate and William are paying is totally measly compared to what 'commoners' would be expected to pay for such a grand residence."
Their 'Forever Home' Revealed
Documents show both William and Catherine are listed as leaseholders of Forest Lodge, their primary family home, which they have described as their "forever home."
The rent is paid from William's private income derived from the Duchy of Cornwall estate, which is believed to generate between $6.35million and $8.9million annually after tax.
Kensington Palace has previously stated William paid income tax at the highest rate, though precise figures are not disclosed.
The disclosure follows reporting William's disgraced uncle, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, paid only a nominal rent for two decades at Royal Lodge after contributing around $10.2million toward renovations at the palatial property.
That arrangement has drawn sharp criticism and intensified calls for transparency in royal housing agreements.
Andrew Row Fuels Fresh Scrutiny
Forest Lodge was returned to the Crown Estate in the early 1990s by Queen Elizabeth II and has since been rented on the open market.
Its previous tenants included Alexander Fitzgibbons, a party planning executive, and Cristina Stenbeck, a Swedish businesswoman, who signed a joint tenancy in 2019 before vacating when the lease terms were revised.
The latest revelations come as the UK parliament's public accounts committee prepares to investigate Crown Estate dealings with the royal family.
Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown, who chairs the committee, said increased scrutiny would "aid transparency in public-interest information," signaling a broader examination of how such leases are structured.
Palace Faces Housing Questions
Dan Labbad, chief executive of the Crown Estate, told lawmakers the agreement followed a direct request from William.
He said: "Following an approach from HRH The Prince of Wales and discussions with the Royal Household, the commissioners were asked to consider entering into a lease of the property to TRH The Prince and Princess of Wales for use as their primary private residence."
The agreement is said to have added: "Negotiations were conducted on an arm's length basis, to ensure appropriate market terms were agreed."
Alongside Forest Lodge, the Waleses maintain residences at Kensington Palace in London and Anmer Hall in Norfolk, the latter a wedding gift from Queen Elizabeth II.
Kensington Palace has declined to comment on the newly disclosed rental terms for the future king and queen.