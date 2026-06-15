EXCLUSIVE: Prince William and Princess Catherine Slammed for Paying 'Measly' Rent to Live in Palatial Home

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Prince of Wales, 43, and Princess Catherine, 44, signed a 20-year lease on Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park in July 2025, but the rental figure has only now become public through official filings with Britain's Land Registry office.

Prince William and Princess Catherine are being slammed after it emerged they pay what some observers describe as a "measly" $390,525 a year in rent for their Windsor home, reigniting debate over royal property arrangements and public accountability.

Critics slammed the Prince and Princess of Wales over their modest rental payments.

The Grade II-listed mansion, which includes two staff cottages, was previously rented for about $274,000 a year before the rate increased by nearly 50 percent.

The property forms part of the Crown Estate, a commercial portfolio worth roughly $19billion whose profits are returned to the UK Treasury, and comes amid growing scrutiny of how royal residences are financed and allocated.

A royal finance analyst familiar with the arrangement told us: "William and Kate's rent reflects a negotiated market rate, but given the scale and prestige of the estate, critics will argue it remains relatively modest for such a significant property."

Another source close to royal estate management set-ups added: "Three independent valuations were conducted to ensure fairness, yet the optics are challenging when compared with private sector equivalents. In other words, what Kate and William are paying is totally measly compared to what 'commoners' would be expected to pay for such a grand residence."