EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Single Key Reason Prince William Will 'Almost Never' Reunite With Estranged Brother Harry

Their relationship deteriorated further following the Sussexes' high-profile television interviews, the Netflix documentary series, and Harry's memoir, Spare.

Although King Charles, 77, recently held a private reunion with Harry, Markle and their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, at Highgrove House, William was not present, and the brothers spent Harry's latest visit to Britain attending separate engagements.

A source claimed, "For William, this has never really been about family affection or whether he still loves his brother. It all comes back to trust. From his perspective, too many private conversations have eventually found their way into books, interviews or television productions, and that has fundamentally altered the way he views any future relationship with Harry. Until that changes, he sees very little room for genuine reconciliation."

Another insider claimed: "There is an understanding that Charles and William are approaching this from very different positions. The King naturally wants to heal family wounds while he can, but William is focused on safeguarding the monarchy he will one day inherit. Those closest to him say rebuilding trust would take years rather than months, and that one cordial family gathering doesn't erase everything that's happened."