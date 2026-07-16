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EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Single Key Reason Prince William Will 'Almost Never' Reunite With Estranged Brother Harry

Photo of Princes Williamd and Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince William may never see eye-to-eye with his brother Harry.

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July 16 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

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Prince William's fractured relationship with Prince Harry is unlikely to be repaired anytime soon because of one overriding issue – trust – with insiders telling RadarOnline.com the future king believes confidence between the brothers has been so badly damaged any meaningful reunion remains a distant prospect despite recent signs of a broader royal thaw.

The Prince of Wales, 44, and the Duke of Sussex, 41, have remained estranged since Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 44, stepped back from royal duties in 2020 before relocating to California.

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The Core Issue Destroying the Royal Brotherhood

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Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William did not attend the family gathering with his brother, Harry.

Their relationship deteriorated further following the Sussexes' high-profile television interviews, the Netflix documentary series, and Harry's memoir, Spare.

Although King Charles, 77, recently held a private reunion with Harry, Markle and their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, at Highgrove House, William was not present, and the brothers spent Harry's latest visit to Britain attending separate engagements.

A source claimed, "For William, this has never really been about family affection or whether he still loves his brother. It all comes back to trust. From his perspective, too many private conversations have eventually found their way into books, interviews or television productions, and that has fundamentally altered the way he views any future relationship with Harry. Until that changes, he sees very little room for genuine reconciliation."

Another insider claimed: "There is an understanding that Charles and William are approaching this from very different positions. The King naturally wants to heal family wounds while he can, but William is focused on safeguarding the monarchy he will one day inherit. Those closest to him say rebuilding trust would take years rather than months, and that one cordial family gathering doesn't erase everything that's happened."

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Palace Warns Against Phone Chats With Exile Duke

Photo of 'Spare' by Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The publication of 'Spare' further damaged the brothers' relationship.

The trust issue has become central to any discussions surrounding Harry's long-term relationship with the royal family.

Earlier this year, sources told Radar that palace officials remained extremely cautious following the publication of Spare and Harry's television interviews, with concerns centering on whether future private conversations with members of the royal family could remain confidential.

One insider previously claimed, "The problem with Harry is that he is still just not trusted."

Another source alleged advisers had warned against discussing sensitive matters over the telephone because of fears private conversations could later become public.

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One Agreement That Will Break the Reconciliation

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry completed a highly publicized five-day visit to Great Britain.

Insiders also suggested if Harry eventually resumes more regular contact with senior royals, any reunion would be accompanied by strict expectations surrounding privacy and discretion.

One courtier claimed, "There is a feeling that the family cannot go through another round of public revelations.

"Before there is any meaningful rapprochement, Harry would need to give firm assurances that he will not speak publicly about private family matters again. This is the one agreement that will make or break his royal reconciliation."

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Photo of Prince William
Source: MEGA

Prince William played in a charity polo match in Windsor during Harry's visit.

William and Harry remain entirely estranged and are in "total blackout" with no contact, despite Harry's recent visit to the UK and reunion with Charles.

While the Duke of Sussex has made small steps toward repairing his relationship with his father, his ongoing rift with the Prince of Wales shows no signs of subsiding.

Harry recently completed a highly publicized, five-day visit to Great Britain.

Even though the brothers were in proximity, they actively avoided one another. The siblings did not cross paths or speak a single word during Harry's stay.

On the same day Harry was attending an Invictus Games Foundation conference at Chatham House in London, William was miles away visiting the London Welsh School.

While Harry and his family later visited the King, William chose to play in a charity polo match in Windsor.

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