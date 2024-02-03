Prince Philip Allegedly Had a 'Spiteful Nickname' for Meghan Markle, According to New Book
Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, allegedly had a spiteful nickname for Meghan Markle, according to a shocking revelation in Ingrid Seward's upcoming book, My Mother And I, RadarOnline.com has learned.
In the book, Seward claims that Philip referred to Markle as the "Duchess of Windsor," drawing a parallel to Wallis Simpson, the American socialite who married King Edward VIII.
The reference to Simpson is significant, as she married Edward VIII in 1937 after he abdicated the British throne amidst much controversy.
Seward asserts that Philip found it "uncanny" how much Markle resembled Simpson. However, she clarifies that the resemblance went beyond their physical similarities, as both women were pencil-slim, dark-haired, glamorous American divorcees.
Markle, like Simpson, was previously married before meeting Prince Harry in 2016. The former actress was married to film producer Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2014.
Seward's book sheds light on Philip's perception of Markle and his comparison between her and Simpson.
Interestingly, Queen Elizabeth's initial opinion of Markle was far more positive. Seward suggests that the Queen "approved" of Markle after being introduced to her by Prince Harry in 2017. However, the Queen did express her concern about Markle's choice of a white wedding dress for her 2018 nuptials, as she had already been married before.
Meghan and Harry's decision to step back as senior members of the royal family in January 2020 and subsequently move to Montecito, California, draws parallels to the actions of Edward VIII and Simpson.
Following Edward's abdication, the couple fled to France. Royal expert Hugo Vickers noted in 2022 that Harry shares similarities with Edward VIII, as both radiated a sense of sadness after breaking ties with the royal family.
Vickers further remarked that Harry, like Edward, pursued what he believed to be happiness through his marriage. However, true happiness, Vickers opined, can only be found through duty. He expressed concern about Harry's apparent unhappiness, stating, "The Duke of Sussex looks thoroughly miserable."
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Markle didn't attend Prince Philip's funeral.
The former Suits actress was pregnant at the time and chose to stay at her and Harry's Los Angeles home at the time while her husband flew out to London to attend the wake.
Queen Elizabeth died one year after Philip in 2022.