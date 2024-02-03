Prince Philip Allegedly Had a 'Spiteful Nickname' for Meghan Markle, According to New Book

In the book, Seward claims that Philip referred to Markle as the "Duchess of Windsor," drawing a parallel to Wallis Simpson, the American socialite who married King Edward VIII.

The reference to Simpson is significant, as she married Edward VIII in 1937 after he abdicated the British throne amidst much controversy.

Seward asserts that Philip found it "uncanny" how much Markle resembled Simpson. However, she clarifies that the resemblance went beyond their physical similarities, as both women were pencil-slim, dark-haired, glamorous American divorcees.