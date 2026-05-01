EXCLUSIVE: Prince Philip's Other Woman Revealed — As It Emerges Playboy Duke Didn't Spend End of His Life With Queen Elizabeth

The beautiful aristocrat, who's 32 years younger than Philip and the wife of his first cousin once removed, was reportedly given the nickname "And Also" by staffers because whenever the notorious skirt-chaser was creating an invite list for a royal party, he'd always end with "and also Penny."

Philip's secret arrangement is laid bare in the book Queen Elizabeth II by Hugo Vickers, who revealed how the handsome Duke of Edinburgh quit his royal duties in August 2017 and began living at Wood Farm at the Sandringham estate, while the monarch lived at Windsor Castle roughly 130 miles away.

"The queen let the duke do exactly as he pleased," Vickers wrote.

"He enjoyed his carriage-driving, read voraciously and painted a little. From time to time, the queen went up by train to Norfolk to stay the weekend. Once again, she gave him a loose rein. In a sense, they had separated."

Philip died on April 9, 2021, just two months before his 100th birthday.

During her lifetime, Elizabeth, who passed away at age 96 in 2022, had publicly ignored talk that her husband was cheating. She even brushed off such rumors when they first swirled shortly after their wedding on Nov. 20, 1947.