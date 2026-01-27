EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Secret Detail That Leads to Prince Louis Going Wild During Royal Family's Balcony Appearances
Jan. 27 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Prince Louis has become the unexpected star of the royal family's balcony appearances, and RadarOnline.com can reveal a previously undisclosed detail inside Buckingham Palace may help explain why the youngest Wales royal often goes wild in front of the crowds.
When the Prince and Princess of Wales step out with their children during major ceremonial moments, seven-year-old Louis' animated reactions, exaggerated waves, and comic faces frequently eclipse the formality of the occasion.
Now, sources told us a hidden technical setup on the palace balcony allows the royals to watch the scene unfold in real time, including seeing themselves on screen – a hidden detail insiders believe encourages Louis' playful performances in public as he plays up to his own image.
The royal family gathers on the Buckingham Palace balcony several times a year, most notably during Trooping the Colour each June, when King Charles, 77, leads celebrations marking his official birthday.
The balcony is also used for landmark moments such as coronations, jubilees, VE Day anniversaries, and military fly-pasts.
Prince William, 43, and Princess Kate, 44, often appear alongside their children Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, as well as excitable Louis, with the youngest regularly drawing laughter from spectators below.
'Watching the Moment Unfold'
An insider familiar with palace arrangements explained the royals' view from the balcony is partially obstructed by the Queen Victoria Memorial, making it difficult to see the crowds gathered along The Mall.
A source familiar with the setup said, "There are screens positioned very deliberately around the balcony so the family is not stepping out blind. They are set back into the corners and tilted toward the royals, which lets them monitor the fly-past, keep an eye on the crowds along The Mall, and even watch how they themselves are coming across on camera. All of it is designed to be completely invisible from below, so the public has no idea the technology is there at all."
According to the insider, the equipment is carefully concealed behind the red fabric draped over the balustrade.
They added: "The red draping along the balustrade does a lot more than look ceremonial. It completely conceals the equipment, so anyone watching from the Mall would have no clue that screens are operating just out of sight. Because the feed is live, the royals are able to see exactly how they appear to the crowds and cameras in real time, almost as if they are watching the moment unfold from the outside."
Prince Louis and His 'Showmanship'
Those familiar with the setup say that detail has not gone unnoticed by Louis.
One source said, "Louis is very aware that the screen is showing him as well as everyone else. The moment he clocks that he can actually see himself, something switches on. That's usually when the playful expressions, over-the-top waves, and little bits of showmanship start creeping in. It's the same reaction you'd get from any child who suddenly realizes they're being reflected at themselves – it turns the balcony into a stage, and he leans straight into it."
Royal watchers have long speculated about why Louis appears particularly animated during balcony moments, in contrast to his older siblings, who tend to mirror the second composed behavior of their parents.
One insider close to the family said, "There's no sense that he's acting out or being difficult. He's simply a seven-year-old reacting to an extraordinary situation. Standing in front of a huge crowd is exciting enough, but adding a screen where he can see himself and it's almost guaranteed to amplify that enthusiasm. That kind of energy is a very natural response for a child his age."
History and Tradition of Royal Balcony Appearances
The tradition of balcony appearances dates back more than a century.
The first recorded appearance was in 1851, when Queen Victoria stepped out during celebrations for the Great Exhibition.
The balcony later became the setting for iconic royal moments, including the kiss shared by then-Prince Charles and Princess Diana after their wedding in 1981, and the two kisses exchanged by William and Kate following their wedding in 2011.
The royals access the balcony through the Centre Room in the East Wing of Buckingham Palace, one of the palace's 775 rooms. The room is now included in guided tours, allowing visitors to see the route taken by the family before stepping outside.
From the Centre Room, guests can glimpse the surprisingly compact balcony where the family assembles. A source said the hidden screens are purely practical but have had an unintended side effect.
The insider added: "The original purpose of the screens is practical – they help the family follow what's happening beyond the edge of the balcony and stay aware of the wider event. But for Louis, spotting himself on that live feed brings an extra spark. Seeing his own reactions reflected clearly heightens the moment and adds an obvious layer of excitement for him."