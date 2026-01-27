EXCLUSIVE: Radar Reveals the Secret Detail That Leads to Prince Louis Going Wild During Royal Family's Balcony Appearances

When the Prince and Princess of Wales step out with their children during major ceremonial moments, seven-year-old Louis' animated reactions, exaggerated waves, and comic faces frequently eclipse the formality of the occasion.

Prince Louis has become the unexpected star of the royal family's balcony appearances, and RadarOnline.com can reveal a previously undisclosed detail inside Buckingham Palace may help explain why the youngest Wales royal often goes wild in front of the crowds.

Prince William , 43, and Princess Kate , 44, often appear alongside their children Prince George , 12, Princess Charlotte , 10, as well as excitable Louis, with the youngest regularly drawing laughter from spectators below.

The royal family gathers on the Buckingham Palace balcony several times a year, most notably during Trooping the Colour each June, when King Charles , 77, leads celebrations marking his official birthday.

Now, sources told us a hidden technical setup on the palace balcony allows the royals to watch the scene unfold in real time, including seeing themselves on screen – a hidden detail insiders believe encourages Louis' playful performances in public as he plays up to his own image.

An insider familiar with palace arrangements explained the royals' view from the balcony is partially obstructed by the Queen Victoria Memorial, making it difficult to see the crowds gathered along The Mall.

A source familiar with the setup said, "There are screens positioned very deliberately around the balcony so the family is not stepping out blind. They are set back into the corners and tilted toward the royals, which lets them monitor the fly-past, keep an eye on the crowds along The Mall, and even watch how they themselves are coming across on camera. All of it is designed to be completely invisible from below, so the public has no idea the technology is there at all."

According to the insider, the equipment is carefully concealed behind the red fabric draped over the balustrade.

They added: "The red draping along the balustrade does a lot more than look ceremonial. It completely conceals the equipment, so anyone watching from the Mall would have no clue that screens are operating just out of sight. Because the feed is live, the royals are able to see exactly how they appear to the crowds and cameras in real time, almost as if they are watching the moment unfold from the outside."