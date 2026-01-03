EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry Looked So 'Deeply Uncomfortable' at Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Bash — 'He's Just a Gormless Ginger Mannequin Now'
Jan. 3 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Prince Harry is said to have cut a markedly uneasy figure as he accompanied his wife to a glittering Hollywood milestone, with royal watchers now telling RadarOnline.com the duke looked "deeply uncomfortable" amid the flashbulbs and celebrity choreography of Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party in Beverly Hills.
The duke, 41, arrived hand in hand with Meghan Markle, 44, at the James Bond–themed celebration hosted at Jeff Bezos' $165million mansion just ahead of Remembrance Sunday.
Harry's Hollywood Horror
While Meghan smiled broadly for photographers in a fitted black top and wrap skirt, Harry appeared tense, wearing a black tuxedo with a red poppy pinned to his lapel.
Observers noted his stern expression as the couple joined a guest list that included tech executives and A-list entertainers.
The contrast has not gone unnoticed by our royal sources, who say the invitation to Jenner's bash would have mattered far more to Meghane than to her husband.
One said: "It's striking how Harry can't summon the fixed, camera-ready grin that Meghan so effortlessly puts on.
"He appears tired of being wheeled out – one moment at a sporting event, the next at a celebrity party. There's also a sense he's increasingly anxious about what kind of reckoning his brother might one day pursue against him and his driven wife. He really does just look like a gormless, ginger mannequin on Meghan's arm now."
'Gormless Ginger Mannequin'
Sources close to the couple said Harry's discomfort reflected a broader unease about being thrust into celebrity culture rather than royal service.
Another insider added: "Harry seemed to be merely playing his part. He has never felt comfortable in that environment, and recently it has become even more apparent. There's a feeling that he sees himself as a prop – there to smile politely while Meghan takes center stage."
For Meghan, by contrast, the evening marked a strategic social win. The remarks about Harry's appearance come after RadarOnline.com revealed Meghan allegedly attended the Jenner birthday party as part of her plan to become a billionaire.
The Road To A Billion, Kardashian Style
The Duchess of Sussex has spent the past year accelerating plans to expand her lifestyle brand, As Ever, as she continues to recalibrate her post-royal career in California.
Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, 41, are estimated to be worth about $81million, but royal watchers said that figure no longer matches the duchess' "rabid" ambition.
With her Netflix deal downgraded to a first-look agreement and her Spotify partnership ended, Markle is said to be looking closely at the Kardashian business model as a blueprint for the next phase of her career.
One branding expert said: "Those around Meghan say she is openly focused on reaching billionaire status and is thinking far beyond short-term projects, with a clear ambition to build something on the scale of the world's biggest celebrity-led businesses."
The insider added the strategy required scale far beyond what Meghan current has on the go.
"To get anywhere near that level of wealth, she has to create a brand that goes well beyond small, curated lifestyle items and into something much broader and more scalable," they said. "What we are seeing now is just the foundation, not the finished picture."
Desperate To Tap Into The Jenner Magic
Other sources tell us Meghan's attendance at Kris' milestone birthday party in Los Angeles is now being read as more than a social gesture.
Self-style 'momager' Kris is widely credited with masterminding the Kardashian family's transformation into a commercial empire spanning beauty, fashion and media.
A source familiar with the party said Meghan was secretly keen on using it understand how the family structured its brands and maintained control.
"She was keen to tap into their experience and understand how you translate fame into a lasting business, moving from being well known to creating an enterprise with real longevity," a source said.