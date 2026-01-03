EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry Looked So 'Deeply Uncomfortable' at Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Bash — 'He's Just a Gormless Ginger Mannequin Now'

The duke, 41, arrived hand in hand with Meghan Markle , 44, at the James Bond–themed celebration hosted at Jeff Bezos ' $165million mansion just ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Prince Harry is said to have cut a markedly uneasy figure as he accompanied his wife to a glittering Hollywood milestone, with royal watchers now telling RadarOnline.com the duke looked "deeply uncomfortable" amid the flashbulbs and celebrity choreography of Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party in Beverly Hills.

While Meghan smiled broadly for photographers in a fitted black top and wrap skirt, Harry appeared tense, wearing a black tuxedo with a red poppy pinned to his lapel.

Observers noted his stern expression as the couple joined a guest list that included tech executives and A-list entertainers.

The contrast has not gone unnoticed by our royal sources, who say the invitation to Jenner's bash would have mattered far more to Meghane than to her husband.

One said: "It's striking how Harry can't summon the fixed, camera-ready grin that Meghan so effortlessly puts on.

"He appears tired of being wheeled out – one moment at a sporting event, the next at a celebrity party. There's also a sense he's increasingly anxious about what kind of reckoning his brother might one day pursue against him and his driven wife. He really does just look like a gormless, ginger mannequin on Meghan's arm now."