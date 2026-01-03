Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Royals News > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry Looked So 'Deeply Uncomfortable' at Kris Jenner's 70th Birthday Bash — 'He's Just a Gormless Ginger Mannequin Now'

Photo of Prince Harry with Kris Jenner insert
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry appeared uneasy at Kris Jenner’s 70th birthday, sparking fresh speculation as to why.

Jan. 3 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry is said to have cut a markedly uneasy figure as he accompanied his wife to a glittering Hollywood milestone, with royal watchers now telling RadarOnline.com the duke looked "deeply uncomfortable" amid the flashbulbs and celebrity choreography of Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party in Beverly Hills.

The duke, 41, arrived hand in hand with Meghan Markle, 44, at the James Bond–themed celebration hosted at Jeff Bezos' $165million mansion just ahead of Remembrance Sunday.

Article continues below advertisement

Harry's Hollywood Horror

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

Harry attended Kris Jenner's 70th birthday party with Meghan.

While Meghan smiled broadly for photographers in a fitted black top and wrap skirt, Harry appeared tense, wearing a black tuxedo with a red poppy pinned to his lapel.

Observers noted his stern expression as the couple joined a guest list that included tech executives and A-list entertainers.

The contrast has not gone unnoticed by our royal sources, who say the invitation to Jenner's bash would have mattered far more to Meghane than to her husband.

One said: "It's striking how Harry can't summon the fixed, camera-ready grin that Meghan so effortlessly puts on.

"He appears tired of being wheeled out – one moment at a sporting event, the next at a celebrity party. There's also a sense he's increasingly anxious about what kind of reckoning his brother might one day pursue against him and his driven wife. He really does just look like a gormless, ginger mannequin on Meghan's arm now."

Article continues below advertisement

'Gormless Ginger Mannequin'

Photo of Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

He wore a tuxedo and marked Remembrance with a red poppy.

Sources close to the couple said Harry's discomfort reflected a broader unease about being thrust into celebrity culture rather than royal service.

Another insider added: "Harry seemed to be merely playing his part. He has never felt comfortable in that environment, and recently it has become even more apparent. There's a feeling that he sees himself as a prop – there to smile politely while Meghan takes center stage."

For Meghan, by contrast, the evening marked a strategic social win. The remarks about Harry's appearance come after RadarOnline.com revealed Meghan allegedly attended the Jenner birthday party as part of her plan to become a billionaire.

Article continues below advertisement

The Road To A Billion, Kardashian Style

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Harry supported Meghan as she networked with industry power players.

The Duchess of Sussex has spent the past year accelerating plans to expand her lifestyle brand, As Ever, as she continues to recalibrate her post-royal career in California.

Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, 41, are estimated to be worth about $81million, but royal watchers said that figure no longer matches the duchess' "rabid" ambition.

With her Netflix deal downgraded to a first-look agreement and her Spotify partnership ended, Markle is said to be looking closely at the Kardashian business model as a blueprint for the next phase of her career.

One branding expert said: "Those around Meghan say she is openly focused on reaching billionaire status and is thinking far beyond short-term projects, with a clear ambition to build something on the scale of the world's biggest celebrity-led businesses."

The insider added the strategy required scale far beyond what Meghan current has on the go.

"To get anywhere near that level of wealth, she has to create a brand that goes well beyond small, curated lifestyle items and into something much broader and more scalable," they said. "What we are seeing now is just the foundation, not the finished picture."

READ MORE ON ROYAL FAMILY NEWS
Split photos of King Charles and Kate Middleton

EXCLUSIVE: Royal Family Hit by Warped Cancer Conspiracy Theory As King Charles Keeps Battling Killer Disease

Kate Middleton and Prince William planned a relaxing holiday season, breaking royal rules for an informal celebration.

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Kate Middleton and Prince William's Holiday Celebrations — and Why The Couple Broke Strict Royal Rules to Have a 'More Relaxed and Informal' Season

Desperate To Tap Into The Jenner Magic

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Photo of Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Meghan worked the room and chatted with key industry figures.

Other sources tell us Meghan's attendance at Kris' milestone birthday party in Los Angeles is now being read as more than a social gesture.

Self-style 'momager' Kris is widely credited with masterminding the Kardashian family's transformation into a commercial empire spanning beauty, fashion and media.

A source familiar with the party said Meghan was secretly keen on using it understand how the family structured its brands and maintained control.

"She was keen to tap into their experience and understand how you translate fame into a lasting business, moving from being well known to creating an enterprise with real longevity," a source said.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2026 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.