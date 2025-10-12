Prince Harry 'Blows Up His Reconciliation With the King' After Duke Re-upped His Demand for Taxpayer-funded Police Protection When Visiting the U.K.

Sources close to the monarch told outlets that Harry's decision to lobby Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood for a review of his security arrangements has "complicated things for the King", who is said to be wary of further contact with his younger son.

Prince Harry's renewed legal push to restore his taxpayer-funded security protection in the UK is reportedly straining his fragile reconciliation with King Charles , just months after the pair met for the first time in nearly two years, RadarOnline.com can report.

The King, 76, and Harry last met in September for a private 50-minute tea at Clarence House — their first meeting in 19 months — following Harry's public pleas for reconciliation after losing a Court of Appeal challenge in May against the government's decision to downgrade his security.

"It's not going to help matters," said a royal source. "We're back to where we were."

Harry, 41, currently receives "bespoke" protection only when specific visits or events in the UK are deemed to warrant it. He lost his automatic right to round-the-clock police security when he stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States. His recent letter to Mahmood has reportedly renewed tensions within the royal household.

A palace insider emphasized that the King "cannot and will not lobby", explaining that royal representatives are barred from advocating for policy outcomes, especially those involving the monarch's own family.

"The royal household representative on the Royal and VIP executive committee (Ravec)... is purely there as a liaison to the household," the source said.

They added: "If you put yourself in the mind of a father who is repeatedly told he should and could intervene, that is not very helpful, complicates matters and shows a lack of understanding about the reality of the situation."

However, those close to the Duke of Sussex maintain he believes his father should step in. After losing his appeal in May, Harry described the outcome as "a good old-fashioned establishment stitch up," telling the BBC: "I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff."