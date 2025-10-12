Prince Harry 'Blows Up His Reconciliation With the King' After Duke Re-upped His Demand for Taxpayer-funded Police Protection When Visiting the U.K.
Oct. 12 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Prince Harry's renewed legal push to restore his taxpayer-funded security protection in the UK is reportedly straining his fragile reconciliation with King Charles, just months after the pair met for the first time in nearly two years, RadarOnline.com can report.
Sources close to the monarch told outlets that Harry's decision to lobby Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood for a review of his security arrangements has "complicated things for the King", who is said to be wary of further contact with his younger son.
Harry's Demands
Harry, 41, currently receives "bespoke" protection only when specific visits or events in the UK are deemed to warrant it. He lost his automatic right to round-the-clock police security when he stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to the United States. His recent letter to Mahmood has reportedly renewed tensions within the royal household.
"It's not going to help matters," said a royal source. "We're back to where we were."
The King, 76, and Harry last met in September for a private 50-minute tea at Clarence House — their first meeting in 19 months — following Harry's public pleas for reconciliation after losing a Court of Appeal challenge in May against the government's decision to downgrade his security.
Family Feud
A palace insider emphasized that the King "cannot and will not lobby", explaining that royal representatives are barred from advocating for policy outcomes, especially those involving the monarch's own family.
"The royal household representative on the Royal and VIP executive committee (Ravec)... is purely there as a liaison to the household," the source said.
They added: "If you put yourself in the mind of a father who is repeatedly told he should and could intervene, that is not very helpful, complicates matters and shows a lack of understanding about the reality of the situation."
However, those close to the Duke of Sussex maintain he believes his father should step in. After losing his appeal in May, Harry described the outcome as "a good old-fashioned establishment stitch up," telling the BBC: "I don't know how much longer my father has. He won't speak to me because of this security stuff."
Court Ruling
Palace sources had hoped the court ruling would close the matter and pave the way for a calmer relationship between father and son, particularly as the King continues weekly cancer treatment.
Yet last week, reports emerged that Harry had lodged a fresh request with Ravec, seeking a new risk assessment alongside his letter to the Home Secretary.
"We have had the can kicked down the road for quite a while now but all he's asking is for Ravec to abide by its own rules," a source close to the Duke said, noting that the last risk management review took place in 2019.
Harry has continued to "privately lobby" for increased protection, hoping to feel safe enough to bring Meghan Markle, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to the UK. He reportedly told friends it is unsafe to do so without enhanced security
Security for Royals
Ravec, the body responsible for determining security for royals and public figures, includes representatives from the Home Office, Metropolitan Police, and royal household staff such as the King's private secretary, Sir Clive Alderton, and a member of Prince William's team.
Adding to concerns, a stalker reportedly came within feet of Harry during his September visit for charity events.
A Buckingham Palace spokesman declined further comment, saying only: "All of these issues have been examined repeatedly and meticulously by the courts, with the same conclusion reached on each occasion."