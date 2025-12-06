Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Prince Harry
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Why Prince Harry is 'Gripped by Irrational Rage' Over Glamorous Move By His Ex Chelsy Davy

Photo of Prince Harry, Chelsy Davy
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry is said to be raging over his ex Chelsy Davy's social media posts.

Dec. 6 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add Radar on Google

Prince Harry is being consumed by a burst of irrational fury after Chelsy Davy's glossy new posts from her idyllic life in Mauritius left him feeling wounded all over again, with insiders telling RadarOnline.com he believes she is deliberately highlighting the life he lost.

Harry, 41, and Davy, 40, who dated on and off from 2004 to 2010, have long been described as each other's great unfinished story – and she as his "one who got away."

Article continues below advertisement

Davy's Social Media Posts Leaves Harry 'Fuming'

Tap Here To Add Radar Online as A Trusted SourceAdd Radar Online as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Chelsy Davy
Source: MEGA

Harry is said to be raging over ex Chelsy Davy's social media posts.

Article continues below advertisement

Their relationship, marked by intense affection but strained by royal expectations, ended more than a decade ago. While both have married and built families, fresh attention on Davy and her husband Sam Cutmore-Scott has reignited old emotions for the Duke of Sussex, who left the royal fold in 2020 and now lives in California with his wife, Meghan Markle, 44, and their children.

One source close to Harry claimed, "He feels as though Chelsy is rubbing salt in his wounds. He irrationally believes her glamorous photos are a pointed reminder that she is the one who slipped away from him."

Another insider said: "He reads far too much into her glam Instagram post-sharing, but he cannot shake the idea that she is living the version of peace he once imagined for himself."

Article continues below advertisement

Missing Out on 'Peaceful' Life

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Chelsy Davy
Source: MEGA

Davy and Harry dated on and off from 2004 to 2010,

Article continues below advertisement

Sources say Harry has long seen Davy as the rare partner who understood the pressures of royal life without being enthralled by it. In his memoir Spare, he described how she appeared unmoved by his title and offered him a glimpse of normality that felt intoxicating.

One longtime friend claimed: "He has always carried a sense that she represented the road not taken." Davy's recent decision to share previously unseen images from her 2022 wedding and her plan to relocate her family to Mauritius have only sharpened Harry's latest emotional "meltdown."

A source familiar with the situation said: "This new picture dump from Chelsy has set him off. He keeps saying it feels like she is broadcasting how perfectly her life turned out, and he cannot help but compare it to the constant turbulence in his own."

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Chelsy Davy, Prince Harry
Source: MEGA

The royal is believed to want his ex's 'peaceful' life amid his rumored drama with wife Meghan Markle.

Article continues below advertisement

Friends say the contrast between Davy's quiet, stable life abroad and Harry's high-pressure existence in Montecito has left him raw.

One claimed: "He is constantly under scrutiny, constantly hustling. Seeing Chelsy building a peaceful family bubble far from the spotlight unsettles him more than he wants to admit."

Another added: "He knows it is irrational, but the feelings are real to him."

Multiple insiders say the tension has intensified in recent weeks as Harry and Markle navigate ongoing financial and public-relations pressures in the United States.

Article continues below advertisement

Did Harry Make the Right Move to Leave Royal Duties Behind?

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Charlotte Stewart and Jim Morrison

EXCLUSIVE: Inside One of Hollywood's Most Insane Stories — How 'Little House on the Prairie' Star Helped Wildman Jim Morrison Go On the Run From Cops During Crazed Road Trip

Rosie O'Donnell's daughter Chelsea, 28, has been sent back to prison after violating probation terms.

EXCLUSIVE: Rosie O'Donnell's Family Tragedy — TV Host's Car Crash Daughter Chelsea, 28, Sent Back to Prison After Violating Probation

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Source: MEGA

Harry and Markle are said to be dealing with public-relations pressures.

The Duke's belief Davy is unintentionally highlighting a path he forfeited has become, according to one adviser, a fixation he cannot quite shake.

Another source said: "He keeps looping back to this idea that he walked away from the one person who understood him before everything became transactional."

While one insider added, "It is not that he wants to undo his marriage. It is that he feels cornered by circumstances he never anticipated, and Chelsy's serene life magnifies those fears."

Those close to him say he has retreated into long periods of reflection, often returning to questions about identity, belonging, and the cost of abandoning royal duties.

A senior figure in his circle said: "These emotions come in waves. When something about Chelsy resurfaces, it knocks him sideways. He is wrestling with choices that haunt him."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.