Sussex Marriage Divide Exposed: Prince Harry Yearns for Home in England as 'Diva Duchess' Meghan Markle Craves a 'Lauren Sánchez Lifestyle'

"These two people want completely different things. What Harry wants, and what Megan wants, is very different," sources inside the Sussex Camp told former People and Us Weekly editor Dan Wakeford, who dished about it on Tom Sykes' The Royalist podcast

"And that is what the difficult thing is. They're in love, but they want very different lives," he explained about the couple, who just celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary on May 19.

"Harry wants this life in England. He wants to do philanthropy, and she wants to be more of a Lauren Bezos, sleek, glamorous figure of success and lifestyle," Wakeford added, referring to Jeff Bezos' wife.

Sánchez became one of the world's most talked-about women after her lavish 2025 wedding to the Amazon billionaire, parlaying her relationship into effortless movement across the worlds of fashion, business, politics, philanthropy, and celebrity.