Meghan Markle 'Wants to Be Like Lauren Sánchez': Diva Duchess Desperate to Reinvent Herself as a 'Chanel Princess' as Post-Royal Career Dries Up

"Deep down, Meghan wants to be like Sánchez, living her best life at couture shows," a Sussex circle insider told former People and Us Weekly Editor-in-Chief Dan Wakeford, who wrote about it on Substack.

"She wants to be a princess who’s invited to Chanel, but she’s not," the source revealed about the 44-year-old.

Markle hasn't been able to crack the ultra-exclusive Paris Fashion Week scene, attending just one show since marrying Harry in 2018 and dramatically quitting royal life just 18 months later.

The former TV actress managed a surprise pop-in at the Balenciaga Women’s Wear Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week in October 2025, but the moment wasn’t exactly a golden ticket.

Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli revealed her front-row seat came only after Markle personally reached out and invited herself to the buzzy show.