Meghan Markle 'Wants to Be Like Lauren Sánchez': Diva Duchess Desperate to Reinvent Herself as a 'Chanel Princess' as Post-Royal Career Dries Up
April 24 2026, Published 1:05 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be plotting a glitzy reinvention in the mold of Lauren Sánchez, angling for a front-row seat at Paris’ most elite fashion shows, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
But those glitzy ambitions are drifting further out of reach as she and Prince Harry find themselves increasingly frozen out of Hollywood’s inner circle and scrambling to keep the cash flowing as their once-lucrative mega-deals have dried up.
Meghan Markle Has Paris Fashion Show Dreams
"Deep down, Meghan wants to be like Sánchez, living her best life at couture shows," a Sussex circle insider told former People and Us Weekly Editor-in-Chief Dan Wakeford, who wrote about it on Substack.
"She wants to be a princess who’s invited to Chanel, but she’s not," the source revealed about the 44-year-old.
Markle hasn't been able to crack the ultra-exclusive Paris Fashion Week scene, attending just one show since marrying Harry in 2018 and dramatically quitting royal life just 18 months later.
The former TV actress managed a surprise pop-in at the Balenciaga Women’s Wear Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week in October 2025, but the moment wasn’t exactly a golden ticket.
Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli revealed her front-row seat came only after Markle personally reached out and invited herself to the buzzy show.
Lauren Sánchez Now Receives Coveted Fashion Show Invites
Sánchez pulled off a jaw-dropping image overhaul after her romance with Jeff Bezos exploded into public view in 2019.
After both ditched their spouses amid the scandal, the power pair only grew stronger, with the former local L.A. TV news reporter transforming from headline-making girlfriend to fiancée and now billionaire bride, cementing her place among the ultra-elite.
While Sánchez was once mocked for flaunting racy, body-baring looks, she’s now pulled off a stunning image flip by winning over Vogue Global Editor Anna Wintour and scoring prime front-row seats at January’s ultra-exclusive Paris Fashion Week, including Dior and Schiaparelli.
Meghan Markle's Failed Dreams of a Billionaire Empire
The parallels between the two women are hard to ignore, with Markle pulling off her own headline-grabbing rise from a bit-part player on Suits to marrying into the British royal family, one of the most jaw-dropping social climbs in modern celebrity history.
However, her dreams of building a billionaire empire with her prince after leaving the royal fold quickly crumbled.
Harry's royal status didn't prove a big enough draw for million-dollar speaking gigs as they had expected. The couple just returned from a trip to Australia, where each had paid appearances that failed to sell out.
Despite living among A-listers in their Montecito, California, mansion, Markle hasn't received any invites to major New York or Hollywood events since moving to the States.
Sánchez and Bezos, however, agreed to financially sponsor and be lead chairs of the 2026 Met Gala, the hottest ticket in all of fashion.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez's Move Into Becoming Fashion Power Players
While there has been blowback about Bezos and Sánchez's high-profile role in the Met Gala, with claims that their participation will turn the event into a "billionaire's circus," the former Good Day L.A. personality earned high praise from Wintour.
"I think Lauren is going to be a wonderful asset to the museum and to the event," the fashion overlord gushed in November 2025. "We’re very grateful for her incredible generosity. She’s a great lover of costume and obviously of fashion, so we’re thrilled she’s part of the night."