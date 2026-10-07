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EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Taps Meghan Markle for Princess Diana Death Anniversary Film'

Prince Harry reportedly taps Meghan Markle for a film marking Princess Diana's death anniversary.
Source: MEGA

Prince Harry allegedly taps Meghan Markle for a film marking Princess Diana's death anniversary.

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Oct. 7 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Prince Harry is reportedly making a movie about his beloved mother, Princess Diana – and he didn't have to look far to find his leading lady, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The renegade royal, 42, is said to be developing a TV film commemorating the 30th anniversary of Diana's tragic 1997 death – with his former Suits star wife, Duchess Meghan [Markle], 45, taking a starring role as the "voice" of the People's Princess' story.

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'Becoming The Voice'

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Prince Harry is reportedly developing a film marking 30 years since Princess Diana's death.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Prince Harry is reportedly developing a film marking 30 years since Princess Diana's death.

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"Meghan isn't getting a cameo – she's becoming the voice of Diana's story," a production insider said. "That makes her a central figure in the film. Harry may be the son, but Meghan will be the voice viewers hear."

Neither the Sussexes nor Netflix (where the couple has a first-look production deal) has confirmed the project.

But sources said the prospect is already fueling Harry's bitter feud with older brother Prince William, 44, who is said to be furious over what he views as the Sussexes exploiting their royal connections – and Diana – for cash.

"This brings back memories for William of his brother's memoir, Spare," an insider said. "William fears the movie will reveal even more secrets about the royal family."

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William Says Harry Crossed the Line

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Meghan Markle is said to have a starring role as the 'voice' of Diana's story.
Source: ¡dehoy! Agency / MEGA

Meghan Markle is said to have a starring role as the 'voice' of Diana's story.

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Another source says, "To William, it's crossing a line that can't be uncrossed."

The controversy comes nearly 20 years after the once-close brothers united to honor Diana.

In 2007, Harry returned to Paris and had his driver race through the Pont de l'Alma tunnel where his mother was killed. He later revealed in his memoir that he and William traveled through the tunnel together and discussed Diana's death "for the first time ever."

A decade later, the princes cooperated on documentaries commemorating the 20th anniversary of her passing.

Now they could hardly be further apart.

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William Rejects Meghan-Diana Comparisons

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Prince William reportedly fears Harry's planned film could reveal more royal family secrets.
Source: MEGA

Prince William reportedly fears Harry's planned film could reveal more royal family secrets.

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"The Waleses are furious," said a source. "The way they see it, this is yet another example of the Sussexes flagrantly looking to capitalize on their association with the royal family and the fact they're now dragging Diana into their moneymaking endeavors is a new low."

Harry, however, has repeatedly drawn parallels between Diana and Markle.

"So much of what Meghan is and how she is is so similar to my mum," he said in the 2022 Netflix series Harry & Meghan, citing their "compassion," "empathy," "confidence" and "warmth."

But a source said William "can't stand the narrative that Meghan is somehow this Diana 2.0."

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Diana Project Puts Charles in Spotlight

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King Charles and Queen Camilla could face renewed attention on Diana if the reported project moves forward.
Source: JWP / MEGA

King Charles and Queen Camilla could face renewed attention on Diana if the reported project moves forward.

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The explosive family war also puts cancer-stricken King Charles, 77, and Queen Camilla, 79, in an uncomfortable position, too.

Royal expert Hilary Fordwich says the project could dredge up painful memories of Charles and Camilla's affair and his disastrous marriage to Diana.

"Neither the king nor Camilla has any interest in there being a lot of focus on Diana," Fordwich said. "King Charles can't be relishing the thought of an entire year dedicated to Princess Diana's death."

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William Won't Surrender Diana's Legacy

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Earl Charles Spencer reportedly supports Harry's efforts to memorialize his mother.
Source: ZUMAPRESS.com / MEGA

Earl Charles Spencer reportedly supports Harry's efforts to memorialize his mother.

Harry reportedly believes memorializing his mother is his "duty," and insiders say he has support from Diana's relatives, including her brother, Earl Charles Spencer.

But William is apparently in no mood to surrender his mother's legacy.

"When his father dies, William plans to banish Harry forever," claimed an insider. "Harry will become persona non grata in the U.K."

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