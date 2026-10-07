EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Taps Meghan Markle for Princess Diana Death Anniversary Film'

"Meghan isn't getting a cameo – she's becoming the voice of Diana's story," a production insider said. "That makes her a central figure in the film. Harry may be the son, but Meghan will be the voice viewers hear."

Neither the Sussexes nor Netflix (where the couple has a first-look production deal) has confirmed the project.

But sources said the prospect is already fueling Harry's bitter feud with older brother Prince William, 44, who is said to be furious over what he views as the Sussexes exploiting their royal connections – and Diana – for cash.

"This brings back memories for William of his brother's memoir, Spare," an insider said. "William fears the movie will reveal even more secrets about the royal family."