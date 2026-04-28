EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Make-or-Break Trip — How Their Tour Down Under Was Last-Ditch Bid to Save Their Beleaguered Brand

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's whirlwind trip to Australia was billed as a mix of private, business and philanthropic engagements – but sources told RadarOnline.com the cash-hungry couple secretly saw their six days Down Under as a make-or-break moment for their beleaguered global brand.

"The stakes could not be higher," an insider noted.

Prince Harry, 41, and 44-year-old wife Meghan [Markle]'s privately funded jaunt, which included stops in Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney, followed the pair's previous quasi-royal tours of Jordan, Nigeria and Colombia.

It also marked their first return to Australia since their official royal tour in 2018 – two years before they ditched palace duties in the U.K. to chase lucrative Hollywood deals and settle in her home state of California.