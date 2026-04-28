EXCLUSIVE: Inside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Make-or-Break Trip — How Their Tour Down Under Was Last-Ditch Bid to Save Their Beleaguered Brand
April 28 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's whirlwind trip to Australia was billed as a mix of private, business and philanthropic engagements – but sources told RadarOnline.com the cash-hungry couple secretly saw their six days Down Under as a make-or-break moment for their beleaguered global brand.
"The stakes could not be higher," an insider noted.
Prince Harry, 41, and 44-year-old wife Meghan [Markle]'s privately funded jaunt, which included stops in Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney, followed the pair's previous quasi-royal tours of Jordan, Nigeria and Colombia.
It also marked their first return to Australia since their official royal tour in 2018 – two years before they ditched palace duties in the U.K. to chase lucrative Hollywood deals and settle in her home state of California.
Netflix Exit Forces Markle Solo Move
But since then, their initial Netflix deal, estimated to be worth $100 million, came to an end, Markle's two podcasts – Archetypes and Confessions of a Female Founder – seemed to have permanently ceased production and her lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan, won't be back for a third season on the streaming giant.
Insiders said the end of the duchess' TV gig means her As Ever brand of fruit spreads, teas and wines will no longer be hitching their star to Netflix's wagon, forcing her to go it alone.
Sources said Markle also used the trip to quietly launch U.S.-based As Ever into the international market.
New Trademarks Signal High-Stakes Push
"She secured 12 new As Ever Aussie trademarks ahead of this trip," the insider said. "They both need As Ever to succeed now."
Yet sources claimed Harry seemed to take complete control of the trip, which may have rattled meticulous Markle.
Royal expert Hilary Fordwich observed: "They have that 16-bedroom house in Montecito – let alone their security. They have a very high financial bar to meet every month, and they are spending a lot of money."
Critics have accused the couple of treating Australia "like an ATM" with sky-high ticket fees to hear the pompous pair pontificate.
Sky-High Prices Spark Backlash Fury
Markle had come under fire as standard attendees at her Best Life Retreat in Sydney paid nearly $2,700 a pop for the three-day event, where she was a speaker.
But sources said the hoi polloi had to cough up an extra $500 to secure private accommodations at the gathering – or share a room with a total stranger.
Meanwhile, tickets that initially cost about $1,400 apiece to hear Prince Harry speak at the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne were said to be slashed in half – reportedly amid weak sales.
"It shows they obviously must be desperate for money, and now they've had to discount the ticket prices for the event," said Fordwich. "It's not doing well, and that shows his plummeting popularity because people are not clamoring for tickets."
Legal Battle Adds to Money Woes
Insiders believe more costly bills are on the horizon for the Sussexes.
Days before the duke and the former Suits stunner jetted off to Australia, news broke that he is being sued for defamation by his former charity Sentebale, which alleges he and ex-trustee Mark Dyer were architects of an "adverse media campaign" that impacted its fundraising.
Harry and his longtime confidant Dyer "categorically reject these offensive and damaging claims," said a spokesperson for the men.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Harry stepped down from the nonprofit he cofounded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho following a public falling-out with board chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka.
Lawsuit Adds to Sussexes’ Money Strain
Insiders believe more costly bills are on the horizon for the Sussexes.
Days before the duke and the former Suits stunner jetted off to Australia, news broke that he is being sued for defamation by his former charity Sentebale, which alleges he and ex-trustee Mark Dyer were architects of an "adverse media campaign" that impacted its fundraising.
Harry and his longtime confidant Dyer "categorically reject these offensive and damaging claims," said a spokesperson for the men.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Harry stepped down from the nonprofit he cofounded in 2006 with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho following a public falling-out with board chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka.