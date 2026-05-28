EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Slammed for 'Blatantly Tugging on King Charles' Heartstrings' by Aligning Himself With Monarch's Most Beloved Causes
May 28 2026, Published 10:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry has been accused by royal insiders of "blatantly tugging on King Charles' heartstrings" by increasingly aligning himself with the monarch's most cherished causes as he quietly attempts to rebuild a meaningful public role in Britain after years of estrangement from the Royal Family.
RadarOnline.com has reported how the 41-year-old duke, who stepped down from royal duties alongside Meghan Markle, 44, in 2020 before relocating to California, has spent recent months re-emerging in British public debate through speeches, articles and appearances tied to humanitarian issues including Ukraine, antisemitism, environmentalism and veterans' welfare.
Harry 'Targeting' Charles' Favorite Causes
Behind palace walls, aides representing Harry and King Charles, 77, are also understood to have maintained intermittent communication following a private meeting between both camps last year.
A royal source told us: "There is a growing belief among some people at the Palace that Harry knows exactly what he is doing by embracing the causes closest to Charles' heart. Critics see it as an emotional strategy designed to remind the King that, beneath all the family bitterness, Harry is still his son and still shares many of the values Charles spent decades championing."
Another palace insider added: "Some people think Harry is carefully reshaping himself into a humanitarian figure whose public identity overlaps heavily with Charles' long-standing passions to deliberately tug on his heartstrings as part of his long-term plan to wriggle his way back into the royal family.
"To skeptics, it feels like Harry is trying to soften attitudes toward him in royal circles while rebuilding credibility in Britain."
Harry And Charles Share Same Causes
The renewed scrutiny follows a noticeable public overlap between Harry and Charles on several major issues.
Both recently voiced support for Britain's Jewish community after attacks in London, while Harry's comments on Ukraine earlier this year echoed themes later raised by Charles during his state visit to the United States.
Harry also recently joined Prince William, 44, in publicly celebrating broadcaster David Attenborough on his 100th birthday and praised his environmental campaigning – another issue long associated with Charles throughout his public life.
One royal aide said: "At the core of it, Harry and Charles share far more similarities than people sometimes acknowledge publicly."
Palace Split Over Harry's Motives
The royal staffer added: "They were shaped by the same royal system, exposed to the same sense of duty from an early age, and both developed strong views about global and humanitarian issues because of the unusual lives they have lived.
"There is a belief among those close to the royal family that Harry inherited a great deal of his father's instinct to speak passionately about causes he cares about, even when doing so risks criticism or controversy."
Unlike William, who has largely maintained the monarchy's traditional caution around public commentary, Harry has embraced increasingly direct interventions since leaving royal life behind.
A source close to the duke said: "Harry no longer sees himself as someone confined purely to the narrow framework of royal life. In his mind, he operates on an international stage now – focused on humanitarian work, veterans' causes, mental health, and global social issues – but that does not mean he has emotionally detached from Britain."
The source added: "He is still a British prince, he served in the British Army, and a huge part of his identity remains rooted in the UK, so it is completely natural that he would continue speaking out about issues affecting the country."
EXCLUSIVE: Royal Rent Disgrace — Radar Rips Lid Off Freebie Property Deals Enjoyed By The Firm as Pressure Mounts to Force Them to 'Pay Like Anyone Else' For Homes
Harry's UK Return Still Tense
Despite the renewed communication between royal offices, tensions between Harry and the wider Royal Family remain unresolved.
The duke is expected to return to Britain in July ahead of preparations for the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham, although insiders say there are currently no plans for a formal reunion with Charles.
Questions surrounding Harry's motivations intensified after he published an article in the New Statesman condemning rising antisemitism and anti-Muslim hatred in Britain on the same day Charles privately visited London's Jewish community following April's stabbing attacks in the UK capital.
A palace source said: "Some insiders believe there is an element of personal image management involved, with concerns that every carefully timed speech, article, or public statement also helps maintain Harry's relevance, media profile, and commercial brand on the international stage."