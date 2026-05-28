EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry Slammed for 'Blatantly Tugging on King Charles' Heartstrings' by Aligning Himself With Monarch's Most Beloved Causes

Behind palace walls, aides representing Harry and King Charles, 77, are also understood to have maintained intermittent communication following a private meeting between both camps last year.

A royal source told us: "There is a growing belief among some people at the Palace that Harry knows exactly what he is doing by embracing the causes closest to Charles' heart. Critics see it as an emotional strategy designed to remind the King that, beneath all the family bitterness, Harry is still his son and still shares many of the values Charles spent decades championing."

Another palace insider added: "Some people think Harry is carefully reshaping himself into a humanitarian figure whose public identity overlaps heavily with Charles' long-standing passions to deliberately tug on his heartstrings as part of his long-term plan to wriggle his way back into the royal family.

"To skeptics, it feels like Harry is trying to soften attitudes toward him in royal circles while rebuilding credibility in Britain."