EXCLUSIVE: Royal Rent Disgrace — Radar Rips Lid Off Freebie Property Deals Enjoyed By The Firm as Pressure Mounts to Force Them to 'Pay Like Anyone Else' For Homes
May 28 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Royal rent arrangements enjoyed by senior members of the monarchy are under renewed scrutiny as pressure mounts for Parliament to investigate what critics describe as decades of "grace-and-favor privilege" funded at the taxpayer's expense.
RadarOnline.com can reveal later this year, the British Parliament's Public Accounts Committee is expected to examine rental agreements tied to Crown Estate properties occupied by members of the Royal Family, including residences at Kensington Palace, St James's Palace, and Windsor Great Park.
The review is likely to focus on so-called "peppercorn" rents and long-standing favorable leasing arrangements benefiting both working and non-working royals, including the ex-Prince Andrew, 66, Prince Edward, 62, Princess Beatrice, 37, Princess Eugenie, 36, and Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, aged 83 and 81 respectively.
The investigation follows growing public criticism surrounding royal property privileges and questions over whether taxpayers are effectively subsidizing luxury homes for wealthy royals.
Royal author Norman Baker said: "It is good that parliament, which generally does its best never to look into royal matters, has been forced by public opinion to examine the outrageous rental agreements which both ex-Prince Andrew and his brother Prince Edward have enjoyed – near-zero rents for gigantic mansions in the most charming surroundings of Windsor Great Park."
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He added: "As the profits from the Crown Estate go straight to the Treasury, it follows that applying a peppercorn rent rather than a market value means a loss to the taxpayer.
"We have been paying for these rich royals to live in luxury, effectively rent-free.
"I think Beatrice and Eugenie would be wise to leave their properties in St James's Palace and Kensington Palace before people (such as you and me!) start asking too many questions. Non-working royals should never benefit from grace-and-favor or peppercorn rent arrangements."
The scrutiny over royal rent arrangements is also expected to focus on Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, over Bagshot Park, their sprawling 120-room estate in Windsor Great Park.
Edward secured a 150-year lease on the property through his company after paying a $7million premium in 2007, allowing the couple to occupy the estate under a peppercorn rent arrangement.
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Controversy intensified earlier this year after reports emerged suggesting Edward and Sophie had marketed office space within the estate's stable block for more than £175,000 ($235,000) annually.
Critics argued that any profits connected to Crown Estate properties should ultimately benefit taxpayers rather than individual royals.
Meanwhile, Prince William, 43, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, 44, are also expected to face questions over their extensive property portfolio.
Although William reportedly pays market rent for Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, the couple continues retaining Apartment 1A at Kensington Palace – a 20-room residence spread across four floors – despite relocating permanently to Windsor in 2022.
Questions have additionally surrounded the accommodation arrangements of Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, daughters of the scandal-mired Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, both of whom maintain access to royal residences despite no longer carrying out official royal duties.
Beatrice is said to retain an apartment at St James's Palace, while Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank continue using Ivy Cottage within Kensington Palace grounds despite primarily living in Portugal.
Prince and Princess Michael of Kent previously faced public backlash after it emerged they were paying only $93 per week rent on a Kensington Palace apartment before eventually moving onto a market-rate agreement reportedly worth $162,000 annually.
A spokesperson for the Crown Estate has previously said independent legal and property experts were consulted to ensure leasing arrangements reflected standard market practices and long-term investment obligations attached to historic royal properties.