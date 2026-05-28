EXCLUSIVE: Royal Rent Disgrace — Radar Rips Lid Off Freebie Property Deals Enjoyed By The Firm as Pressure Mounts to Force Them to 'Pay Like Anyone Else' For Homes

He added: "As the profits from the Crown Estate go straight to the Treasury, it follows that applying a peppercorn rent rather than a market value means a loss to the taxpayer.

"We have been paying for these rich royals to live in luxury, effectively rent-free.

"I think Beatrice and Eugenie would be wise to leave their properties in St James's Palace and Kensington Palace before people (such as you and me!) start asking too many questions. Non-working royals should never benefit from grace-and-favor or peppercorn rent arrangements."

The scrutiny over royal rent arrangements is also expected to focus on Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, over Bagshot Park, their sprawling 120-room estate in Windsor Great Park.

Edward secured a 150-year lease on the property through his company after paying a $7million premium in 2007, allowing the couple to occupy the estate under a peppercorn rent arrangement.