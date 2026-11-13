EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry's Close Friendship With David Walliams Revealed

Their association is in the spotlight following allegations Walliams groomed teenage girls, including a claim of sexual assault involving a 15-year-old.

He has recalled about Harry: "The first time I met [Harry] was at a party when he pulled his trousers down, exposed his bottom and slapped it, saying, 'Hey, come on Walliams, do you want a bit of this?'"

The comedian, renowned for his habit of pawing fellow panelists on UK game shows, continued: "Then we ended up working out at the same gym when he would say, 'Walliams, wait for me.'

"We would sit together in the steam room and chat. He's a very lovely boy."