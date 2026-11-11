EXCLUSIVE: David Walliams' Love Life Revealed — From Spice Girl to Supermodel

Walliams, who denies the allegations, had sought to prevent the organizations from reporting claims about him. His private life has long attracted public interest, particularly his marriage to Dutch supermodel Lara Stone, 42.

We can reveal the couple began dating in 2009 and married at London's Claridge's hotel in May 2010, four months after Walliams proposed.

Their lavish wedding reportedly cost around $100,000, and they welcomed their son Alfred in May 2013.

Speaking before becoming a father, Walliams said: "I'm looking forward to seeing the baby for the first time, seeing this little person who's a mixture of you and the person you really love. But hopefully it will look like Lara and not Simon Cowell."

However, their marriage ended in 2015, with Walliams reportedly hoping they could reconcile before their divorce was finalized.