EXCLUSIVE: David Walliams' Love Life Revealed — From Spice Girl to Supermodel
Nov. 10 2026, Published 8:00 p.m. ET
David Walliams enjoyed a colorful romantic history involving a Spice Girl, a supermodel and several television personalities, with his past relationships attracting renewed attention following his unsuccessful legal attempt to prevent disturbing allegations against him from being published.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the 55-year-old former Britain's Got Talent judge and world-famous children's book author and actor recently lost a High Court challenge against Independent Television News and Guardian News and Media, which publishes The Guardian in Britain.
David Walliams' Romantic History Revealed
Walliams, who denies the allegations, had sought to prevent the organizations from reporting claims about him. His private life has long attracted public interest, particularly his marriage to Dutch supermodel Lara Stone, 42.
We can reveal the couple began dating in 2009 and married at London's Claridge's hotel in May 2010, four months after Walliams proposed.
Their lavish wedding reportedly cost around $100,000, and they welcomed their son Alfred in May 2013.
Speaking before becoming a father, Walliams said: "I'm looking forward to seeing the baby for the first time, seeing this little person who's a mixture of you and the person you really love. But hopefully it will look like Lara and not Simon Cowell."
However, their marriage ended in 2015, with Walliams reportedly hoping they could reconcile before their divorce was finalized.
From Lisa Snowdon to Geri Horner
Before Stone, Walliams was romantically linked to television presenter Lisa Snowdon, 54, whom he referred to as the mysterious "Miss X" in his autobiography.
Snowdon later confirmed their connection but insisted their relationship had become platonic.
She said: "David has made it clear he has feelings for me, but we've got to a point where we can just have a platonic relationship." Walliams also reportedly enjoyed a brief romance with former Spice Girl Geri Horner, 54, in 2008.
The pair had been friends for years before reportedly dating for several weeks, although their relationship never developed into anything lasting.
Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia, 51, also captured Walliams' attention, although his feelings were not reciprocated.
Discussing their friendship, Walliams admitted: "She's very much friend-zoned me."
He added: "We didn't go on any dates. We just became very good friends, and we hung out together."
Models, Celebrity Dates and Raya Rumors
Walliams was subsequently linked to former Made in Chelsea personality Ashley James, 39, after the pair were reportedly spotted dining together in London in 2015.
Two years later, reports suggested he had developed a connection with model Chloe Ayling, 29, after contacting her through social media.
In 2020, Walliams was reportedly dating celebrity hairstylist Lou Teasdale, 43, who had worked on Britain's Got Talent.
Their relationship was said to have ended after several months, despite the pair apparently enjoying each other's company.
He was also linked to former Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts, 45, after reportedly sending her flirtatious messages during lockdown.
More recently, reports have suggested Walliams joined Raya, the exclusive dating app used by celebrities and entertainment industry figures seeking relationships away from public scrutiny.
Legal Fight Over Allegations Against David Walliams
Walliams was initially referred to in court under the cipher "PPT" as he attempted to secure a lifelong injunction to prevent The Guardian and ITN from broadcasting claims against him.
His legal team argued publication of his name was "highly likely" to lead to Walliams taking his own life, citing two previous suicide attempts and recent detention in a secure hospital. They argued the court had an obligation to protect his right to life under the European Convention on Human Rights.
Mr Justice Nicklin dismissed the injunction request. Walliams then missed the deadline to appeal, allowing the media to legally name him and publish the stories. The judge noted the court was not ruling on whether the allegations themselves were true.
The investigation features first-hand accounts from 30 separate sources detailing a pattern of alleged misconduct spanning over two decades.
Multiple women allege Walliams targeted them when they were teenagers. One woman, named only as "Jade," alleges Walliams contacted her when she was 15, invited her to his house, and sexually assaulted her. Another woman, "Alex," claims they began having s-x when she was 17 after he promised to help her comedy career.
Walliams is also accused of abusing his position to pursue women on the family show Britain's Got Talent and at his former book publisher, HarperCollins, where he allegedly had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a junior staff member.
Walliams has strongly denied all allegations of grooming and predatory behavior, stating: "I am not a sexual predator. I have not broken the law."