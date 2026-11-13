Quentin Tarantino Reveals Identity of 2 A-List Stars He Ruthlessly Fired From 'Inglourious B-sterds' After 'Terrible' Table Reading

The Hollywood director, 63, opened up about his brutal culling in a new book about the 2009 movie.

Quentin Tarantino claims he sacked two A-list stars from his movie Inglourious B-sterds, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Actresses Isabelle Huppert and Mélanie Laurent were both fired by Tarantino.

He admits firing French actress Isabelle Huppert, 73, after she "didn't show up" to a table read, before replacing her with Maggie Cheung.

Tarantino said: "So f--k it. I fired her. I mean, I love Isabelle Huppert – Heaven's Gate and all that, but there were issues with her contract.

"It just kept stalling. And then not coming to the table read. Well, we cast Maggie instead."

The filmmaker then delved into his second major sacking on the movie, Mélanie Laurent, whom he later rehired after she apparently begged Tarantino for another shot.

She was dropped from the project following a "terrible" table read, but later called the Pulp Fiction director back and asked to try again.