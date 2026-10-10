EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Behind' Earl Spencer Book Amid Security Fight

Spencer has also publicly argued Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, 45, require proper protection – drawing parallels between their treatment and the pressures Diana faced before her death in Paris in 1997.

A royal source exclusively told us: "There is inevitably suspicion about Harry's influence because of the timing, his closeness to Charles and the fact that security is once again such an important issue for him.

"Charles talking about Diana's experience while simultaneously arguing that Harry and Meghan need protection inevitably strengthens Harry's case in the court of public opinion.

"Nobody is suggesting Harry wrote the book. Charles has been very clear that this is his account. But within royal circles there are questions about whether conversations between uncle and nephew have helped shape the wider argument now surrounding it."